Mets’ last resort first baseman preparing to take over starting job

The Mets are taking a proactive approach this offseason as they brace for the possibility of Pete Alonso signing elsewhere. Mark Vientos has emerged as the frontrunner to take over at first base should Alonso leave, a move that comes with both opportunities and challenges.

In 2024, Vientos primarily played third base but struggled defensively, leaving the Mets to explore a position change to maximize his offensive value. He’s been taking reps at first base this offseason, preparing for what could be a full-time transition.

Vientos’ bat has been a key piece of the Mets’ offensive puzzle. In 2024, the 25-year-old posted a strong .266/.322/.516 slash line with 27 home runs, 71 RBIs, and a 133 wRC+. While his 29.7% strikeout rate remains an area for improvement, his ability to produce power and drive in runs makes him an essential part of the Mets’ lineup. By moving him to first base, the Mets hope to mitigate his defensive liabilities while maintaining his presence in the heart of the batting order.

Brett Baty’s Chance at Third

If Vientos takes over at first, the Mets will need to address the resulting hole at third base. Brett Baty appears to be the most likely candidate to step in, but his track record thus far leaves room for doubt. Despite being one of the organization’s former top prospects, Baty’s transition to the major leagues has been uneven. His defensive metrics have been underwhelming, and he’s yet to fully establish himself as a reliable option at the hot corner.

Baty will have an opportunity to lock down the position in spring training, but the Mets may need to explore additional depth if his struggles continue. The team is banking on his offensive upside and ability to develop into a consistent presence at third, but there’s no denying that relying on him comes with significant risk.

Balancing Risk and Reward

The Mets’ willingness to turn first base over to Vientos highlights their faith in his offensive capabilities, but it also underscores the uncertainty surrounding their infield. With Vientos shifting to a new position and Baty tasked with proving himself at third, the Mets are walking a fine line between maximizing their internal resources and addressing potential weaknesses.

While the team’s preference is to retain Alonso, they’ve made it clear that they won’t overextend themselves financially to do so. In the meantime, they’re preparing for life after Alonso, placing their trust in Vientos and hoping Baty can rise to the occasion at third base. The offseason is far from over, and the Mets will need to weigh their options carefully as they look to solidify their infield heading into 2025.