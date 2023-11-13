Mets’ Kodai Senga primed to win 2023 Rookie of the Year Award

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets star pitcher Kodai Senga made the jump from the NPB league in Japan to the MLB this past season and showed why he was so highly coveted with a body of work that has him positioned to win Rookie of the Year.

Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com made the case for Senga to win the award over OF Corbin Carroll (Arizona Diamondbacks) and OF James Outman (Los Angeles Dodgers), saying in part:

“Senga’s 2.98 mark ranked second in the league among qualified pitchers of any experience level, making him the type of pitcher who figures to see his name on some Cy Young ballots, as well. There probably won’t be another NL rookie who can say that.”

Senga Nothing Short of Sensational For Mets in the Midst of Down Season

Senga was dominant all year round. In addition to his pristine ERA, Senga led all rookies with 202 strikeouts and a 4.5 WAR and was the only rookie pitcher to be named a 2023 All-Star.

According to Baseballsavant, Senga finished in the 99th percentile in both pitching and fastball run value. His metrics were off the charts this past season and the 30-year-old showed his experience and polish as a bright spot in a down season for the Mets.

Senga would become the seventh Mets rookie to take home the honor after Pete Alonso (2019), Jacob deGrom (2014), Dwight Gooden (1984), Darryl Strawberry (1983), John Matlack (1972) and Tom Seaver (1967).

Senga’s Case For ROY Rivaled by Fellow Finalists

Carroll has a strong case for the award as well. A fellow All-Star in 2023, Carroll helped the Diamondbacks reach the World Series behind great play. He posted a .285/.362/.506 slash line and was an efficient bat in the Diamondbacks’ order. His 25 home runs and 54 stolen bases is an achievement that no other rookie has ever accomplished in MLB history.

Meanwhile, Outman ranked third among rookies with 86 runs and paired that with 23 home runs on the year. His .773 OPS adds to his case, though Senga and Carroll have historical milestones and league-leading achievements that give them a leg up. Individually, Senga has a body of work that cannot be denied, but if the voters factor in winning behind the scenes, Carroll could come away with the award in the end.