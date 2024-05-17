Mets recall Josh Walker & demote Joey Lucchesi in a series of pitching moves

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets made two changes to their pitching rotation on Thursday. The Mets recalled left-handed pitcher Josh Walker from Triple-A Syracuse and optioned lefty Joey Lucchesi back down to Syracuse after a one-game stint with the big league team, per SNY.

Mets bring back Josh Walker after dominant month of May in Triple-A

Walker has played in three games for the Mets in 2024 after getting called up ahead of their matchup against the San Francisco Giants on April 22. Across three innings pitched, the second-year talent has tossed three strikeouts with a perfect 0.00 ERA and pristine 0.667 WHIP.

The 29-year-old earned the confidence of manager Carlos Mendoza and New York’s decision-makers after picking up three of his four saves on the minor league campaign once optioned back down for the month of May while posting clean peripherals with a 1.69 ERA and 1.13 WHIP alongside 10 strikeouts.

Mets option Joey Lucchesi after poor showing vs. Phillies

Meanwhile, Lucchesi did not make the most of his lone start on Wednesday, allowing five earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts to four walks across 4.1 innings of work in the Mets’ 10-5 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 30-year-old will get more time in Triple-A to clean up his game and earn another opportunity in the Majors should another injury or flameout happen in the Mets’ starting rotation.