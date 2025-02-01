Mets’ key outfielder expected to be ready for Opening Day

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Nimmo has been a vital part of the New York Mets lineup since his 2016 debut. He is a player who blends keen plate discipline with unexpected power. Even in 2024, despite battling an injury, he remained a key contributor. But as the Mets gear up for 2025, fans received some good news about his readiness for Opening Day.

A Lingering Foot Issue

Plantar fasciitis isn’t the kind of injury that players simply shake off. It’s a nagging, burning pain in the foot, the kind that makes every step feel like walking on hot coals. Nimmo first dealt with it in May, then aggravated it during the postseason, a setback that still hasn’t fully healed. While he remains optimistic about being ready when the season starts, he’s not quite there yet.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

His offseason rehab has been steady but cautious. He’s been able to hit but remains in a jogging phase, not yet cleared for full-speed sprints. Still, he believes he will be ready for when the time comes.

“The biggest thing is being ready for Opening Day, and to that point, we’re just gonna try and go as fast as the foot will let us,” Nimmo said at Citi Field’s Amazin’ Day fan festival.

The Mets’ Plan for Nimmo

The Mets aren’t taking any chances. After the 2024 season, Nimmo received an injection to help with the inflammation, and the team has carefully mapped out his winter rehab. Physical therapy has been a priority, with the hope that controlled progression will allow him to regain full mobility without further setbacks.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Spring training will be the first real test. While Nimmo acknowledged he might miss a few early games, both he and the Mets remain focused on having him ready for Opening Day. It’s a balancing act—pushing too hard could risk a more severe setback, but waiting too long could mean entering the season without enough reps to be game-ready.

Even Injured, Nimmo Delivered in 2024

Despite the foot issue, Nimmo was far from a liability in 2024. He slashed his way to a 109 wRC+ with 23 home runs, 15 stolen bases, and 90 RBI, all while contributing 2.7 fWAR. Even at less than 100%, he remained an impact player, proving his value with both his bat and his ability to get on base. Now, the Mets hope a healthy Nimmo can return to form in 2025. But until he’s sprinting at full speed, there’s still a cloud of uncertainty over whether he’ll be in center field when the first pitch is thrown.