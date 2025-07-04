Mets: Juan Soto shows the Yankees what they’re missing

There was a moment early in the season when some New York Mets fans held their breath watching Juan Soto.

His bat hadn’t quite come alive yet, and skeptics started whispering about the $765 million gamble.

Soto didn’t arrive with fireworks—just quiet, measured swings and a calm demeanor, as if he were still settling in.

The Mets beat out the Yankees for Soto with that jaw-dropping deal, hoping to reshape the franchise’s future.

That future roared into focus Friday night at Citi Field, as Soto lit up the first game of the Subway Series.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Soto unleashes fury against the Yankees

In a packed house crackling with rivalry energy, Soto stepped up and made sure nobody questioned his worth again.

He launched a game-tying, two-run homer off Yankees starter Marcus Stroman in the very first inning.

Juan Soto ? pic.twitter.com/Slr7I3gEGR — New York Mets (@Mets) July 4, 2025

It wasn’t just a homer—it was a statement: loud, soaring, and impossible to ignore. The crowd erupted.

Soto added a double and a single to finish 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs in the Mets’ win.

Even his lone out made noise—he flew out to the warning track late in the game, nearly adding to his tally.

The comfort of Queens brings out his best

Soto has always said the Mets sold him on a “family-centered” culture, and that environment is clearly working.

It’s visible in his confidence, his looseness at the plate, and the way he leads with joy instead of pressure.

Baseball is a rhythm game, and Soto has found his groove. He’s back to being one of the sport’s deadliest hitters.

With a 157 wRC+ on the year, Soto is matching his career mark of 158—proof he’s delivering elite production.

He isn’t chasing pitches. He’s owning the zone, spraying line drives, and making pitchers pay for their mistakes.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Yankees couldn’t retain him—and now they’re paying the price

There’s no way to sugarcoat it: the Yankees had a shot at Soto, and they let him walk to the other side of town.

Friday’s display wasn’t just a great game—it was a gut punch to a Yankees front office that played it too safe.

Yes, they did make a huge effort, but they just couldn’t lose Soto and they did.

They knew what Soto could do. He’s a generational hitter, just 26, with a plate approach older than his age.

Watching him punish Stroman had to sting. Watching him celebrate in orange and blue had to hurt even more.

It’s like trading in a Ferrari for a sensible sedan, then seeing your old car win a street race past your house.

The Mets bet big—and are starting to cash in

The $765 million deal raised eyebrows, but Mets owner Steve Cohen knew it was about more than numbers.

It was about legacy. It was about putting a flag in the ground and telling the city: we’re not second to anyone.

With Soto leading the charge, the Mets now have swagger, star power, and a belief that anything is possible.

He didn’t just beat the Yankees—he reminded the entire league that he’s still one of the game’s rarest talents.

In one swing, Juan Soto turned skepticism into celebration and made New York feel a whole lot smaller for the Yankees.

