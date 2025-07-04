Mets’ right-hander hits the injured list with an illness

The New York Mets can’t seem to catch a break—especially on the mound. On Friday, the team added José Butto to the injured list.

This makes 13 pitchers now shelved—six starters and seven relievers—a staggering number that paints a clear picture of the Mets’ struggles.

Butto was placed on the IL due to an unspecified illness, Mets insider Anthony DiComo reported ahead of the team’s afternoon game.

The Mets will not reveal details of Buttó's illness out of respect for his privacy, per Carlos Mendoza, but the team expects him back shortly after the All-Star Break. It's not a major thing. https://t.co/tuSFfoDmK3 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 4, 2025

Manager Carlos Mendoza declined to share details, citing privacy, but expressed hope Butto returns shortly after the All-Star break.

It’s a relief to hear it’s not considered serious, but the timing still stings with the bullpen already running on fumes.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Butto Was Quietly Becoming a Bullpen Linchpin

José Butto may not grab headlines like Edwin Díaz, but he’s been vital for the Mets this season.

In 31 appearances, Butto delivered a stellar 2.47 ERA across 43.2 innings, proving dependable as a long relief option.

He struck out 39 while walking 20, showing growth the poise to handle pressure in tight games.

That type of consistency matters, especially for a team scrambling for any reliable arm in late innings.

The Mets’ bullpen hasn’t had many constants, but Butto gave Mendoza a trusted option every few days—often for multiple innings.

Another Injury Highlights a Worrying Trend

It’s not just Butto. The Mets have recently lost Danny Young, A.J. Minter, and Dedniel Núñez—shrinking the bullpen depth further.

Each injury chips away at the team’s flexibility, forcing younger arms or recently signed relievers into bigger roles prematurely.

It’s like trying to sail a boat with patches on every corner—eventually, the water gets in anyway.

The Mets’ front office expected some turbulence in 2025, but few predicted the storm would come entirely from the pitching staff.

Chris Devenski was recalled in response to Butto’s absence, but even he’s a temporary plug rather than a long-term solution.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Butto’s Growth and What His Absence Means

While Butto’s name didn’t dominate preseason storylines, his impact this season has quietly grown game by game.

His 2.55 ERA in 74 innings last year hinted at his potential. This year, he’s fully embraced that role and then some.

That kind of progression matters—not just for now but for what it says about the Mets’ player development efforts.

So when he disappears, even temporarily, the hole is bigger than most casual fans might assume at first glance.

The good news? It’s not an arm injury, and the expectation is a relatively quick return after the All-Star break.

A Band-Aid Over a Bigger Problem

Even with Butto’s return on the horizon, his placement on the IL signals deeper issues with the Mets’ overall durability.

Injuries are part of baseball, but when nearly half your pitching staff is on the shelf, something’s gone structurally wrong.

There’s only so long a bullpen can function at this level of strain without it cracking under the weight of overuse.

Unless the front office gets creative or reinforcements arrive soon, the Mets risk burning out their remaining healthy arms.

Butto may just miss a couple of weeks, but his absence is another red flag in a season full of pitching alarms.

