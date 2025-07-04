Mets hope to have mid-rotation starter back before the All-Star break

The New York Mets rotation looks more like an injury report than a pitching staff, and the situation keeps unraveling.

With six starters currently sidelined—Kodai Senga, Tylor Megill, Paul Blackburn, Sean Manaea, Christian Scott, and Griffin Canning—the Mets have been forced into survival mode.

It’s not just depth that’s missing; it’s almost their entire planned rotation, pieced together with offseason moves and late additions.

The mounting injuries have left the Mets scrambling for arms while clinging to relevance in the playoff hunt.

But amid all the chaos, there’s finally a flicker of hope—Sean Manaea could return before the All-Star break.

Sean Manaea: A Long Road Back from Oblique and Elbow Woes

Manaea hasn’t thrown a pitch for the Mets this season, thanks to a nagging oblique injury from spring training.

As if that wasn’t enough, a brief elbow scare in June further delayed his long-awaited debut in a Mets uniform.

Now, according to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, Manaea could rejoin the rotation in time for the final game before the break.

The left-hander is rehabbing in Double-A and pitched three innings on Wednesday, showing signs of progress.

He allowed three runs—two of them earned—on six hits and one walk while striking out three in that brief appearance.

Mets Need Manaea’s Stability and Strikeout Prowess

While the outing wasn’t dominant, it was a step forward—especially for someone who hasn’t pitched competitively in quite some time.

Manaea is expected to make one more rehab start on Tuesday before potentially rejoining the big league club next week.

If healthy, the 33-year-old could bring some much-needed order to a rotation built on duct tape and desperation.

Last season with the Giants, Manaea quietly posted a 3.47 ERA, notching 184 strikeouts and an impressive 1.08 WHIP.

That kind of production is hard to find on the open market—especially midseason—and it’s exactly what the Mets need.

Manaea’s Return Could Be a Turning Point for Mets’ Pitching Staff

For the Mets, who’ve been using openers and fringe arms to get through games, Manaea’s return would feel like adding a new signing.

He won’t fix everything overnight, but Manaea provides a dependable lefty with experience and a track record of results.

He has always been streaky, but when he’s on, his low release point and deceptive movement can keep hitters off balance for innings.

In a staff full of question marks, he might just be the anchor they’ve been missing since Senga hit the injured list.

Imagine trying to win a car race with three tires and a donut—that’s how the Mets rotation has felt since June.

Timing Is Everything: Manaea’s Potential Return Could Reinvigorate the Mets

The timing of Manaea’s return couldn’t be more important, especially with the trade deadline fast approaching.

If Manaea can prove himself over the next few weeks, it could shift how aggressive the Mets are in trade talks.

He could be the difference between a controlled, measured buyer approach or a desperate one.

Mendoza’s tone seemed optimistic, suggesting the Mets are at least hopeful about his availability for next weekend.

But until Manaea proves he can go five innings at the major league level, questions will still linger.

Manaea’s Rehab Start Will Be Watched Closely

The next rehab outing will be crucial—not just for Manaea, but for the team’s short-term future as a whole.

A clean, effective start could catapult him into the rotation right away; a shaky one might delay that plan again.

Fans are eager for answers and equally eager to see something other than bullpen games, bulk guys behind an opener and unheralded minor league guys every three days.

The Mets need Manaea to be the guy they signed—not just available, but effective and durable through the second half.

In a season teetering on the edge, Manaea’s left arm could help stabilize a ship that’s taken on far too much water.

