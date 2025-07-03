Mets stay active and sign free agent pitcher to major league contract

The New York Mets‘ season is hanging by a thread, with injuries ripping through the roster like a summer thunderstorm.

Once viewed as postseason lock, the Mets now find themselves grasping at stability with an injured list longer than a grocery receipt.

Twelve pitchers—yes, twelve—are currently sidelined. That includes names like Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga, and even key bullpen arms like Dedniel Nunez, A.J. Minter, and Max Kranick.

The injured list reads more like a full rotation and bullpen combo than a temporary casualty count. It’s a manager’s nightmare.

Forced to act fast, the Mets dipped into the free agent pool Thursday night and landed right-hander Zach Pop on a major-league deal.

MLB insider Robert Murray was the first to report the news, stating that Pop had recently been designated for assignment by Seattle and the Mets were pouncing on a new chance to add a relevant arm.

Free-agent reliever Zach Pop and the New York Mets are in agreement on a major-league contract, source said. Pop was recently designated for assignment by the Mariners. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) July 3, 2025

Pop’s stint with the Mariners was brief and bumpy—just 5.1 innings pitched, a 13.50 ERA, and a 2.25 WHIP over four appearances.

Despite the rocky numbers in Seattle, Zach Pop isn’t a throwaway piece. His career ERA sits at a manageable 4.75 over 161 innings.

He’s shown flashes of being a reliable reliever, especially earlier in his career with the Marlins and Blue Jays. There might still be some upside here.

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Can the Mets Unlock Zach Pop’s Untapped Talent?

This signing is about both plugging a hole and finding potential. And the Mets believe Zach Pop has more in the tank.

Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and assistant Desi Druschel now have a new project on their hands—and they’ve worked miracles before.

If any coaching staff can reshape a struggling arm into something functional, it’s the development group in Queens.

Pop’s stuff still can be useful, and he is theoretically in his prime at 28.

For a team short on velocity and healthy arms, a low-risk arm like Pop could be a sneaky piece of insurance, especially considering his fastball has averaged 96.3 mph this season.

Think of Pop like a forgotten puzzle piece—he won’t complete the picture himself, but he could help stabilize the edges.

The Mets have turned to internal depth in recent weeks, but there’s only so much AAA talent that’s ready for big-league pressure.

This move gives them a veteran arm who has pitched meaningful innings in the past and could provide immediate relief.

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Why This Move Matters in the Bigger Picture

Adding Zach Pop signals that the Mets aren’t throwing in the towel—they’re still hunting for solutions amid chaos.

This isn’t a splashy trade or a headline-grabbing acquisition, but it’s the kind of move that keeps a team breathing.

And with a trade deadline approaching and key starters still weeks away from returning, every piece matters.

Zach Pop may not save the Mets’ season, but if he holds down the bullpen for even a few weeks, it’s a win.

The Mets are gambling on upside and hoping their developmental magic still works, even when the pressure’s at its peak.

The reality is that Pop represents what most contenders look for in July: a low-cost arm with a potentially high return.

He may not be the answer, but right now, he might be just enough of a bandage to buy time for the cavalry to arrive.

READ MORE: Mets make a flurry of roster moves as injury crisis continues