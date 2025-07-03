Mets make a flurry of roster moves as injury crisis continues

The New York Mets‘ pitching staff is unraveling faster than a frayed shoelace, and Thursday brought more bad news.

Already battered by recent injuries to Kodai Senga, Tylor Megill, and Griffin Canning, the Mets saw two more arms go down.

Starter Paul Blackburn and reliever Dedniel Núñez both landed on the injured list, deepening the team’s already troubling rotation crisis.

Blackburn has been diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement, while Núñez is dealing with a right elbow sprain, per reports.

These injuries follow a wave of bullpen losses, including key contributors Danny Young and A.J. Minter, leaving the Mets scrambling.

Anthony DiComo broke the news on X, posting the sobering update just as New York hoped for some rotation stability.

News: Paul Blackburn and Dedniel Núñez are both hurt again. It's a right shoulder impingement for Blackburn and a right elbow sprain for Núñez, and two more pitching injuries for the Mets. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 3, 2025

Blackburn, who missed the early part of the season due to knee inflammation, simply can’t catch a break in 2025.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The right-hander also underwent a procedure in October to fix a cerebrospinal fluid leak—an unusual and serious condition.

Now, a shoulder injury once again sidelines him, casting more doubt on his ability to be a reliable long-term piece.

Núñez, on the other hand, had just worked his way back from a forearm issue that delayed his season debut, and now he’s down again.

His elbow sprain further weakens a bullpen that’s been stretched thin since Opening Day and shows no signs of recovery.

Depth Tested as Mets Shake Up Roster

With Blackburn and Núñez both placed on the 15-day IL, the Mets wasted no time shaking up their pitching mix.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/IZvpq06enn — New York Mets (@Mets) July 3, 2025

Blade Tidwell, who made a bulk relief appearance earlier this week, is being optioned back to Triple-A Syracuse to make room.

In a flurry of moves, the Mets have recalled relievers Austin Warren, Justin Hagenman, and Rico Garcia for added reinforcements.

None of the additions carry significant MLB experience, but at this point, the Mets are simply trying to survive the week.

Sean Manaea, rehabbing in the minors, suddenly becomes a critical figure again as he nears a potential return to the rotation.

Manaea’s final tune-up should come in a few days, and after that, he should be ready to rejoin the Mets rotation.

At this point, the team is just scrambling to fill innings by any means necessary.

Blackburn and Núñez leave behind ERAs of 7.71 and 4.66, respectively—far from dominant, but still impactful from a depth standpoint and with the caveat of a small sample size.

Blackburn’s Setback Raises Long-Term Concerns

Paul Blackburn’s latest injury is particularly frustrating because it continues a trend of physical setbacks since last fall.

From fluid leak surgery to spring knee problems, and now shoulder issues, his health history is starting to raise red flags.

The Mets were hopeful he could stabilize the back end of the rotation, but that hope has dimmed with this latest setback.

Blackburn’s 2025 has been stop-and-go, like a stalled car in rush hour traffic, and it’s unclear when he’ll get back on track.

While he hasn’t been sharp—his ERA speaks volumes—he at least offered innings in a rotation that’s seen too few.

Núñez’s Injury Reopens Bullpen Questions

As for Dedniel Núñez, this is another gut punch for a reliever who looked poised to carve out a meaningful role.

After missing time early with a forearm strain, Núñez had begun to regain velocity and confidence in recent outings.

His 4.66 ERA wasn’t dazzling, but he flashed enough to earn high-leverage opportunities before the latest injury derailed things.

The Mets will now need to patch together the middle innings using a mix of unproven arms and swingmen on short rest.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

That’s a risky strategy, especially during a stretch where the offense has also cooled and games are tightening late.

Manaea’s Return Looms Large

The timing of Sean Manaea’s return suddenly feels pivotal, as the Mets hope he can stabilize a chaotic pitching staff.

With so many question marks, even one dependable outing every five days could feel like finding water in the desert.

The Mets know they can’t rely on piecemeal bullpen days forever, especially with a daunting schedule ahead in July.

Manaea brings experience and innings-eating ability—two things the Mets need desperately just to tread water right now.

In the meantime, every arm matters, and the pressure is building on manager Carlos Mendoza to juggle an overworked staff.

