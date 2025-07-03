Mets’ lineup sparkplug is rounding into form at the right time

When the New York Mets were thriving early in the season, Brandon Nimmo was one of the players fans feared had lost his edge.

At that point, Nimmo looked like a shell of his usual self—out of rhythm, dragging physically, and not impacting games.

He had dealt with plantar fasciitis during the winter and suffered a spring knee injury that clearly limited his explosiveness.

A Slow Start Threatened Nimmo’s Statistical Profile

By May 25, Nimmo’s slash line looked bleak, and his 88 wRC+ was well below his career norm of 127. Something felt off.

Then, almost overnight, the switch flipped. Since May 26, Brandon Nimmo has looked like a completely different hitter at the plate.

In his last 34 games, Nimmo has mashed at a .311/.369/.543 clip, adding 8 homers, 6 doubles, and 20 RBI to his tally.

He’s also scored 19 runs over that stretch, serving as the steady presence in the middle of the Mets’ lineup that they desperately needed.

Nimmo’s 157 wRC+ in this recent stretch places him among the top bats in baseball—not just the team. That’s elite company.

The Mets’ Sparkplug

There’s something deeply satisfying about watching a player like Nimmo get hot—not flashy, just reliable, like a diesel engine.

While Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor command headlines, Nimmo continues to be the heartbeat of this Mets lineup.

He now sits at a 117 wRC+ for the season, with 16 homers, 1.7 fWAR, and a renewed confidence that’s hard to miss.

When Nimmo is healthy, his skill set is tailor-made for Citi Field—gap power, patience, and enough pop to change a game.

And now, he’s within striking distance of his personal best 24 home runs, set just last year in 2023.

Can Nimmo Reach New Heights With the Mets?

With half a season to go, it’s not unreasonable to ask: Can Nimmo hit 30? The pace and power say yes.

There’s also been a noticeable energy shift in his game—he’s smiling more, hustling on every play, thriving in pressure spots.

Much like a jazz soloist finding his rhythm mid-set, Nimmo’s recent run has been instinctive, fluid, and impossible to ignore.

Unfortunately for the Mets, Nimmo’s resurgence came in what was a horrible June for the team.

Despite the tough times, Nimmo’s leadership and consistency lift the entire dugout.

The Mets Need Nimmo to Keep It Up

Nimmo doesn’t need to be loud or brash—he leads by doing, by producing, by grinding out at-bats and making pitchers work.

With the Mets needing to play better baseball, the hope is that Nimmo’s resurgence can be contagious and makes his teammates wake up and produce.

Fans hoping for a second-half playoff push will be counting on Nimmo to stay hot and push past that 30-homer mark.

The Mets may not be a finished product yet, but Brandon Nimmo looks more than ready to carry the weight when needed.

