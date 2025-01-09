Mets ink intriguing depth outfielder to one-year, $2.4 million deal

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The New York Mets took care of some offseason housekeeping by avoiding arbitration with outfielder Jose Siri, signing him to a one-year, $2.4 million deal. While Siri’s offensive production in 2024 left much to be desired, his power and defensive versatility provide a layer of depth that could prove valuable in 2025.

A Bat with Power but Limited Contact

Siri’s 2024 campaign with the Tampa Bay Rays showcased both his strengths and his glaring weaknesses. Over 130 games, Siri slashed .187/.255/.366, hitting 18 home runs and driving in 47 RBIs. While his power numbers are respectable, his low batting average and .255 on-base percentage highlight his struggles with plate discipline and making consistent contact.

For a Mets team looking to deepen its roster, Siri’s profile makes him a potential situational asset. His ability to slug 18 homers despite a sub-.200 batting average demonstrates his capacity to change a game with one swing. However, relying on him as an everyday contributor would be a risky proposition.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Defensive Versatility Adds Value

Where Siri really shines is in the outfield, where his speed and instincts make him a reliable defender. Whether stationed in center, left, or right field, Siri can cover a lot of ground, offering the Mets flexibility in managing their outfield rotation. With players like Brandon Nimmo holding down center field but needing occasional rest, Siri provides a solid fallback option who can handle the demands of the position.

His defensive skills ensure that even on days when his bat isn’t producing, he can still contribute value to the team. The Mets are likely to use him in a role that capitalizes on this, such as a late-inning defensive replacement or a platoon option against left-handed pitching.

A Low-Risk Move for Depth

At $2.4 million, Siri’s deal is a low-risk investment for the Mets, giving them a capable depth piece without straining their budget. While his offensive shortcomings limit his ceiling, his power and defensive reliability could make him a valuable complementary player. In a long season where injuries and slumps are inevitable, Siri could step in and help keep the team afloat in crucial moments.

For now, the Mets have secured a player who may not light up the stat sheet but brings enough tools to be a meaningful part of their roster strategy. How Siri fits into their plans will depend on how the rest of the offseason unfolds, but he provides a layer of insurance in an outfield that’s still seeking its ideal balance.