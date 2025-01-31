Mets in danger of losing Pete Alonso to 2 ‘aggressive’ teams

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

For most of the offseason, Pete Alonso’s free agency has felt like a slow burn. The Mets have been patient, waiting for his market to materialize, but now, two teams are reportedly making a real push to lure him away from New York. According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, “There is no question who the most aggressive teams right now for Alonso and Bregman are, and it’s the #BlueJays and #Cubs, which could dampen the two from returning to their former teams.”

That’s a stark shift from recent weeks when it seemed Alonso’s market had cooled, allowing the Mets to hold firm in negotiations. Now, with two legitimate contenders vying for his services, the team may have to rethink its approach.

Blue Jays and Cubs Making a Push

The Blue Jays have been on the hunt for a power bat all offseason after losing out on Juan Soto. They landed Anthony Santander but could use more offensive firepower. Alonso would be a natural fit in Toronto, adding a right-handed slugger to a lineup that needs more thump.

The Cubs, on the other hand, are still looking to solidify their infield, and adding a 40-homer bat to Wrigley Field would be an instant game-changer.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Both teams have the financial flexibility to outbid the Mets, which could put New York in a tough spot. The organization has been hesitant to commit to a long-term deal, but if Alonso gets the kind of aggressive offers that Bowden is hinting at, the Mets might have to decide whether they’re willing to watch their franchise slugger walk.

A Pivotal Moment for the Mets

The Mets have played it cool all offseason, but now the decision could be slipping out of their hands. If Alonso ends up choosing Toronto or Chicago, it won’t be because the Mets weren’t interested—it will be because they misread just how competitive the market would get.

With the Blue Jays and Cubs now in full pursuit, Alonso’s free agency may be reaching its breaking point. If the Mets truly want him back, they might need to start playing offense instead of defense.