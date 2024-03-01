Mets implored to acquire All-Star FA pitcher this offseason

Oct 3, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (52) reacts after striking out Tampa Bay Rays pinch hitter Junior Caminero (1) to end the seventh inning during game one of the Wildcard series for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets invested much in their starting pitching rotation this winter, but one member of the media asserts that the job is not done. New York Post reporter Joel Sherman makes a case for why the Mets should close a deal with free agent RHP Jordan Montgomery.

Mets: Three reasons to sign Jordan Montgomery this offseason

Sherman sees the bulk of the Mets’ starting rotation hitting free agency in 2025 necessitating another high-level arm on the roster. He also cited their commitment to making a playoff push next season and room for a veteran star next to their young pitching talent as three reasons to go after Montgomery.

The reigning World Series champion would help a Mets rotation that will already start the 2024 campaign on the wrong foot. Their ace, Kodai Senga will miss the beginning of the year after injuring his shoulder in Spring Training.

Beyond that, the Mets invested in several talented pitchers that have something to prove next year. Luis Severino is striving to return to his All-Star form from 2018. Sean Manaea is looking to improve upon a slight regression in 2023.

The Mets will get strong production and long-term availability in a potential Montgomery signing

Montgomery posted a career-high 2.79 ERA across 11 starts for the Rangers. When it mattered most in the playoffs, Montgomery went 3-1 with 17 strikeouts. The production and winning pedigree that the Mets are after is there.

The 31-year-old is seeking a nine-figure multi-year deal. The long-term security the Mets could benefit from with a star flamethrower is attainable.

Sherman also touched on the Mets’ young talent:

“[David] Stearns is dedicated to learning about his young pitching and does not want to block chances,” Sherman said. “But even with Montgomery there are going to be 50 or more starts for Tylor Megill, David Peterson, Jose Butto and eventually Dominic Hamel, Christian Scott and Mike Vasil.”

The Mets have seen promise in their up-and-coming pitchers, especially Megill through the early parts of Spring Training. However, Montgomery can slide right in without stepping on any toes that the coaching staff wants to give a heavy workload next season.