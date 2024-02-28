Could the Mets trade Pete Alonso to the Blue Jays in 2024?

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

All-Star outfielder Pete Alonso was on the cusp of leaving the New York Mets in 2023. The Mets came through in the 11th hour and agreed to a one-year, $20.5 million deal with the standout slugger to avoid arbitration.

Since they didn’t unload a sizable salary on the deserving power-hitter, the Mets still run the risk of losing their best player in 2024. This makes Alonso a prime trade candidate yet again.

Mets: Toronto Blue Jays could be a fitting partner for Pete Alonso in a trade

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller compiled a list of predictions for where the top trade candidates will finish next season and said this about the Blue Jays’ need for Alonso’s services.

“It should be quite the bidding war for the polar bear if the Mets are as unimpressive as the preseason projections suggest. If there’s one team in the majors with a thirst to improve it’s ability to put runs ok the board in the preseason, surely it’s the Toronto Blue Jays, right?”

What Alonso can do for the Blue Jays and vice versa

The Blue Jays were a middle-of-the-pack run-scoring team last year. Their 746 runs were two shy of the MLB average. As were their 188 home runs and 705 RBIs.

Alonso was a problem in those areas, in a good way. The Mets franchise player put up 118 RBIs in 2023 alongside 92 runs. He kept up his historic home run-hitting ways by sending 46 bombs into the stands.

The Mets’ offensive system is built around the three-time Silver Slugger award winner. However, Mets president David Stearns still hasn’t emphatically supported the notion of inking Alonso to a lucrative multi-year deal.

If the crumbling pairing falls through, Toronto can swoop in and capitalize. The Blue Jays are walking the $200 million line in salary for next season. Even if they secure Alonso in an even trade from a dollars and cents perspective, they’ll need to position themselves to re-up the star first baseman once he hits unrestricted free agency next summer.

It would behoove the Mets to try tooth and nail to retain their franchise player. Alonso’s prowess at the plate will be hard to approximate in a potential trade return from the Blue Jays.