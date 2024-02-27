Do the Mets have a chance to sign superstar Yankees slugger next offseason?

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets may be in play to add an MVP-worthy bat to their roster after the 2024 MLB season concludes. New York Yankees All-Star RF Juan Soto will hit the open market after his debut season in the Bronx, and reports are already suggesting that he could entertain a change of boroughs.

Mets lead the pack of teams gunning for Juan Soto in 2025

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale deemed the Mets as a favorite to land the former winner:

“The Mets are not only expected to strongly pursue but could be among the favorites for outfielder Juan Soto when he’s a free agent next winter,” Nightengale said.

The Mets would greatly benefit from Soto’s services. Should the Mets lose power-hitter Pete Alonso after his one-year deal ends, his departure would diminish the fear that the Mets put in opposing defenses at the plate.

How Soto can elevate the Mets’ offense if signed in free agency

Soto is one of the best run generators in baseball. His 109 RBIs last year were the second-best of his career. Further, his 97 runs would pay dividends for a Mets team that finishes No. 20 in the department with 717.

The Mets did not have as grand an offseason as they may have hoped for in 2024. They’ll have another crack at it next year. The Yankees are widely regarded as World Series contenders. Should Soto win it all in 2024, that could prompt him to stay with the Bombers.