Mets get clearer picture on Kodai Senga’s potential return date

New York Mets ace Kodai Senga is battling a shoulder strain that has effectively shut the door on him kicking off the 2024 MLB season on Mar. 28 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

While the Mets won’t have their All-Star flamethrower on the mound to start the year, they have gotten some more definitive news on how long they can expect to be without him.

As Manuel Gomez of NJ.com shared, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza gave this update on Senga’s treatment:

“(Senga) flew to New York and got a PRP injection,” Mendoza said ahead of the Mets’ second Grapefruit League game on Sunday. “It was recommended by the doctors and Senga was on board with it. He’s back today at the complex. Everything went well,” Mendoza exclaimed optimistically.

“It’s probably like three weeks of not throwing and letting the shot do the work before we move forward with the plan.”

Mets won’t rush Kodai Senga back from shoulder injury & are hopeful in early season return

Senga originally sustained the ailment last week in Spring Training. The Japanese righty strained his posterior capsule in his throwing shoulder, which immediately rendered an elongated rehab projection.

The good news is, Mendoza is hopeful that after the three weeks elapse, Senga will be ready to go through his throwing program and rejoin the team in what could be as early as April.

Senga’s absence will leave a large void in the Mets’ starting rotation

Senga dazzled in his rookie 2023 campaign with a 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts that fueled his 12-7 record. The 31-year-old’s mastery on the mound established him as the Mets’ clear-cut No. 1 option following a string of midseason moves that saw Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer depart. The Mets will ride with their existing pitching staff to start the year while Senga recovers.