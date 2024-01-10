Mets honed in on strengthening relief core after rounding out starting rotation

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets may not have lucked up in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes but quickly rebounded from the heartbreak with three solid additions to their starting pitching rotation.

The front office is satisfied with their recent acquisitions of Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, and Adrian Houser, and is now shifting their attention to their bullpen.

Mets: New Focus Lies in Fortifying Relief Lineup

Per Dayn Perry of CBS Sports, the Mets will actively pursue talents to support superstar close Edwin Diaz, who is expected to make a full recovery from his injury in time for the start of the 2024 season, saying:

“The Mets under new president of baseball operations David Stearns this offseason has fortified the rotation with Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, and Adrian Houser, and that means his emphasis now shifts to addressing a Mets bullpen that last season ranked 22nd in relief ERA and 24th in relief FIP. As for specific targets, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that lefty and former Yankee Wandy Peralta is one potential target, as is lefty Brent Suter, who pitched for Stearns when he was running Milwaukee’s front office,” Perry said.

Room For Improvement in Mets’ Bullpen

The Mets finished with the fifth-most losses in relief, coughing up a damaging 36 defeats when in such a position.

However, it was not all bad as they finished with a save percentage of 65 percent, which placed them in the top 10 among all units.

The Mets regressed from 101 wins in 2022 to 78 victories in 2023 and their entire core shares responsibility for their stark dropoff. With the starting lineup intact, an amped-up slate of relievers will ensure that leads aren’t relinquished and that they win more games in a hopeful playoff chase in the NL East.

Peralta and Suter Are Viable Options For the Mets This Offseason

Peralta would make good on that goal. Peralta had a 2.83 ERA along with four wins and four saves in 11 games finished with the New York Yankees. Meanwhile, Suter offers a veteran arm, though his 3.38 ERA would not help the Mets’ overall average in that department.

The off-season still has life, meaning the Mets still have time to do everything in their power and in owner Steve Cohen’s pocketbook, to make the roster as sufficient as possible before Spring Training.