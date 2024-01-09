Mets showing interest in former Yankees’ reliever Wandy Peralta according to insider

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Yankees’ southpaw Wandy Peralta is garnering interest from teams including the New York Mets. Peralta, who is entering his age-32 season, posted a 2.83 ERA across 54 innings for the Yankees before suffering a season-ending tricep strain in late September. The reliable left-hander has been impressive with the Bronx Bombers, accumulating 133 strikeouts across 153 innings with a 2.82 ERA since being dealt from the San Francisco Giants back in 2021.

The Yankees had reported interest in a reunion with Wandy Peralta earlier this winter, although the addition of LHP Victor Gonzalez could have shifted the team’s gears towards different names on the market.

Mets and Yankees Shopping For Pitching

Aug 13, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Wandy Peralta (58) looks on as he leaves the game against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After both teams fell short in their pursuit of Japanese superstar Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they’ve been put into pivot mode as they shop for other options on the free-agent market. It’s unclear if the Yankees have cooled off on their pursuit of Wandy Peralta, but the two teams are both interested in making additions to their rotation and bullpen. One of the biggest issues on both rosters stems from their lack of reliable rotation arms, but the Bronx Bombers seem more motivated to add at the top of the market whereas the Mets are viewing 2025 as a re-tooling season after finishing 75-87.

The Mets have also added Harrison Bader on a one-year $10 million deal as he looks to shore up their defense in centerfield, as the New York native gets a chance to rebuild his value after an injury-riddled 2023 season. Sean Manaea also agreed to a deal with the Mets, signing a two-year deal in hopes of getting a permanent spot in their rotation and rebuilding some of his value as well. FanGraphs is bullish on the Mets, projecting them as one of the five best teams in the National League.

Both the Yankees and Mets are engaged in the Dylan Cease market, although it’s unclear if the two sides will have a legitimate shot at the right-hander with the involvement of the Baltimore Orioles, who boast a much deeper farm system than either ballclub. The Yankees are also interested in making deals for pitchers such as Jesus Luzardo or Shane Bieber, who would both slot into the middle of their rotation and give them a potential frontline option.

Sep 5, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported last winter that the Mets and Marlins had engaged in trade talks surrounding infielder Brett Baty, who would have been dealt for one of Miami’s young arms. Those conversations would likely be viewed a bit differently as not only did Baty struggle last season (-0.5 WAR) but the Marlins also added Jake Burger from the Chicago White Sox, who hit nine home runs for the team after the trade deadline for a 131 wRC+, and finished the season with 34 HRs and a .828 OPS, serving as a much-needed power bat in the middle of their order.

The Marlins could still be interested in infield help up the middle, and both teams could have something of value to offer to potentially make a deal. On the Yankees’ side, they have Oswald Peraza who could give them immediate utility as their starting shortstop with his excellent glove and speed, but whether the Marlins value him as a starting option or utilityman could alter what they’re willing to give up to acquire him.

For the Mets, Luisangel Acuña could be expendable given the incredible play of Francisco Lindor and the emergence of Jett Williams, who reached Double-A in his first full season with the organization at just 19 years old. It’s unclear whether the Marlins will value Acuña as a near-MLB-ready infielder given his struggles at the plate once with their Double-A affiliate in Binghamton, but both New York teams will likely remain engaged in a potential trade for a starting pitcher.

Pitching has become a priority for the two clubs, but how they’ll go about making said acquisitions will remain to be seen, for now.