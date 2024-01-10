Mets linked to solid free agent bullpen piece

Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets 2024 offseason has been a change of pace from what fans of the blue and orange have become accustomed to over the last two years.

While they have yet to make a super splash, new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has methodically filled out the Mets roster and put together a roster that realistically could sneak in the playoffs next season.

The blue and orange are still looking for bullpen help and are supposedly linked with one of the top available arms on the market.

The Mets are interested in John Brebbia

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets have shown interest in free-agent right-handed reliever John Brebbia.

A look at Brebbia’s baseball journey so far

Brebbia’s major league journey started in 2011 when the New York Yankees selected him 929th overall in the Major League Baseball Draft. After bouncing around different organizations, he made his major league debut with the St. Louis Cardinals on May 28, 2017.

The Massachusetts native finished his rookie campaign, pitching 51.2 innings across 50 appearances to a 2.44 ERA with a 0.929 WHIP and striking out 51.

The right-hander took a step back in his sophomore campaign, pitching 50.2 innings across 45 appearances to a 3.20 ERA with a 1.164 WHIP and striking out 60.

Brebbia took on a much more significant role in 2019, pitching 72.2 innings across 66 games to a 3.59 ERA with a 1.183 WHIP and 87 strikeouts.

2019 would be the Massachusetts native final campaign with the Cardinals, as he missed all of 2020 due to having Tommy John Surgery and got non-tenured following the season.

Brebbia signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants and appeared in just 18 games in 2021 before excelling in 2022.

The Massachusetts native appeared in a league-high 76 games, pitching 68 innings to a 3.18 ERA with a 1.309 WHIP and 54 strikeouts.

The 33-year-old struggled to stay healthy in 2023 as he dealt with a lat injury, appearing in 40 games while pitching 38.1 innings to a 3.93 ERA with a 1.174 WHIP and 47 strikeouts.

Brebbia became a free agent following the campaign.

What would this move mean for the Mets?

Signing Brebbia would be a low-risk, high-reward situation for the blue and orange. The Mets would hope the 33-year-old could become a consistent bullpen piece for the 2024 campaign.

While this would be another excellent low-risk acquisition for the Mets, the blue and orange need to find higher-quality bullpen pieces with more consistent track records if they hope to improve legitimately in that area in 2024.