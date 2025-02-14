Mets’ high-upside pitching prospect could be a flamethrower in the majors

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have a high-upside arm in right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat, who currently sits at No. 46 on MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospects list.

The 24-year-old is one of the most intriguing young arms in the organization, with a triple-digit fastball and the potential to be a long-term starter in the big leagues. While his 2023 season in the minors showcased both promise and struggles, Sproat is heading into 2025 with a clear mindset and a determination to bounce back.

Learning the Hard Way in Triple-A

Sproat put up dominant numbers in Double-A last season, posting a 2.45 ERA over 62.1 innings. He looked every bit the part of a future impact starter.

However, when he was promoted to Triple-A, things took a turn. Across 28.2 innings, he posted a 7.53 ERA, with his strikeout rate taking a major dip. The adjustment to a higher level of competition was tougher than expected, but Sproat didn’t shy away from acknowledging what went wrong.

“It’s not surprising for me that I struggled a little bit at Triple-A,” Sproat admitted Thursday at Clover Park. “I kind of got away from who I am up there and that is attacking and not worrying about results. You learn from it and move on.”

For a young pitcher, the mental side of the game is just as crucial as physical tools. Sproat recognized that he started pitching differently, losing his aggression on the mound and letting bad outings snowball. But now, he’s focused on regaining his edge and staying true to the approach that made him a top prospect in the first place.

The Power of a 100 MPH Fastball

What makes Sproat such an exciting prospect is his elite fastball, which regularly touches 100 mph. Few young arms have that kind of velocity in their arsenal, and it gives him a weapon that could be dangerous at the big league level. While he’s still refining his command and secondary pitches, his raw stuff is undeniable.

He understands that spring training isn’t just about results—it’s about growth.

“Most importantly just have fun with it,” Sproat said. “Stay healthy and pick these guys’ brains about their daily routines. See what they do on a daily basis.”

That’s the right mindset for a pitcher who knows he has the talent but still needs to put it all together.

What’s Next for Sproat in 2025?

The Mets have big plans for Sproat, and while he’s not guaranteed a rotation spot this season, he’s certainly on the radar. His success in Double-A showed his ability to dominate, but now he needs to prove he can handle the next level. If he can refine his approach and sharpen his command, there’s a real path for him to make an impact in the majors at some point this season.

With his mix of power and potential, Sproat remains one of the Mets’ most exciting young pitchers. Now, it’s up to him to show he’s ready to take the next step.