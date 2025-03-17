Mets have their long-term answer at third base

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After an offseason of questions, the New York Mets have their hot corner solidified for the 2025 MLB season.

Mets: Mark Vientos to man third base confidently in 2025

According to SNY’s Anthony McCarron, Mets infielder Mark Vientos is confident in what he can bring to the team as their everyday third baseman next season:

“I take it seriously,” he added. “And I work my tail off every day because I do want to make that happen,” Vientos said on entrenching himself at third.

Based off of his play from last season, Vientos opened up about how it’s increased his respect in the clubhouse:

“The team is, for sure, giving me a different type of respect” after last season,” Vientos said. “And I think I proved myself somewhat last year and I want to keep proving myself and keep proving myself and gain respect from my team, in the league and from fans.”

Mets figure to be in good hands with Vientos at 3B

In the offseason, the Mets had many different ways they could have gone with their infield. New York entertained bringing in superstar 3B Nolan Arenado and shifting Vientos to first base.

They were also tied to Gold Glover Alex Bregman to play third. Once superstar first baseman Pete Alonso returned to the team, it became clear that Vientos would inherit the hot corner.

Last season, the 25-year-old posted a .980 fielding percentage with 179 assists and 15 double plays turned to five errors across 103 starts at the position. Next time out, he figures to offer even better defense while continuing to excel at the plate.

Finishing with 27 home runs, 71 RBIs and an .837 OPS in 2024, the Mets are hoping that he takes the next step in 2025. His .800 OPS in Spring Training suggests that such will be the case. The Connecticut native’s confidence furthers those promising prospects.