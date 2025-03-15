Mets ranked fourth in MLB Power Rankings: fair or fuel for the fire?

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

With the MLB season just around the corner, the league’s official X account has released its annual power rankings, taking both current rosters and future potential into account. The New York Mets found themselves in an impressive fourth place, but the ranking still leaves room for debate.

Are the Mets Really Behind the Braves and Phillies?

While a fourth-place ranking is nothing to scoff at, Mets fans might raise an eyebrow at two familiar names sitting ahead of them—division rivals Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.

The argument in their favor? They’re both undeniably talented and built to win. But let’s not forget that just a few months ago, neither of them even reached the National League Championship Series. The Mets, on the other hand, did, and took the Los Angeles Dodgers to six games.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Then there’s the Juan Soto factor. The Phillies and Braves had strong offseasons depending on how you see it, but neither landed a generational talent like Soto. The Mets did. His arrival alone shifts the balance of power in the NL East, making it difficult to envision them as the third-best team in their own division.

Dodgers on Top, Mets Looking to Climb

At the top of the rankings, the Dodgers reign supreme—and rightfully so. Fresh off a World Series win, they not only retained their stars but also made significant additions, ensuring they remain the team to beat.

The Phillies slot in at second, with the Braves, Mets, and Orioles rounding out the top five.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

A Motivating Snub?

Rankings are just numbers on a screen until the games are played, and the Mets now have a little extra motivation. If they feel slighted, they’ll have every opportunity to prove that they belong in the top two—not just on paper, but where it truly matters: on the field.