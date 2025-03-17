Mets star finally turns the corner in rehab and is ready to return to the outfield

For the past couple of weeks, the New York Mets have been holding their breath over Brandon Nimmo’s right knee. What initially seemed like minor soreness turned into a nagging issue, leaving the outfielder stuck in a frustrating limbo.

Since first reporting discomfort on February 28, Nimmo went through the usual routine—rest, treatment, a gel injection—yet progress was sluggish.

A Slow but Encouraging Recovery

In baseball, patience is often key, but waiting for an injury to heal can feel like watching a slow-moving curveball hang in the air. For Nimmo, that was the reality.

The Mets cautiously eased him back into action as a designated hitter last week, unsure of when he’d be ready to reclaim his usual spot in left field. Given the unpredictability of knee issues, there were whispers of concern about his ability to handle the physical demands of the outfield.

Then, suddenly, the tide turned. Nimmo’s knee responded better than expected over the past few days, allowing him to accelerate his return.

On Monday, Mets insider Tim Healey shared the long-awaited update: Nimmo was back in left field, marking his first defensive appearance since late February.

A Crucial Piece of the Mets’ Puzzle

Getting Nimmo back in the outfield isn’t just a relief—it’s a necessity. The Mets have big plans for him in the lineup, penciling him in as the cleanup hitter against right-handed pitching and batting him fifth against lefties. That kind of trust speaks volumes about his importance to the team’s offensive production.

Despite dealing with injuries last season, Nimmo still managed to produce at a high level, posting a 109 wRC+ and launching a career-best 23 home runs. If he can stay healthy, there’s every reason to believe he’ll be even better in 2025.

For now, though, the focus is simple: keep the knee in check, get through camp, and be ready for Opening Day. If these past few days are any indication, he’s right on track.