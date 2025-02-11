Mets have already chosen their leadoff hitter for 2025 season

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets’ lineup is one of the hottest topics in baseball right now. Reporters can’t stop asking about the batting order, and for good reason. This unit has the potential to be one of the most dangerous in the league.

Catcher Francisco Alvarez didn’t hold back recently, calling the Mets’ lineup the best in baseball. It might sound like a bold claim, but when you take a step back and look at the names on the roster, he’s not far off.



The top of the order is nothing short of elite, with Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, and Mark Vientos forming a terrifying quartet for opposing pitchers. Following them, a well-balanced mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars rounds out the lineup, making it a nightmare to navigate from top to bottom.

The Mets Have Already Appointed Their Leadoff Hitter

While there’s some speculation about how the lineup will be structured, one thing is already set in stone—Francisco Lindor is leading off again. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed as much as soon as spring training camp opened. There’s a reason for that decision, and it’s not just superstition or habit.



Lindor, last year’s NL MVP runner-up, has truly found his rhythm at the top of the order. The old-school baseball philosophy suggests putting your best hitter in the leadoff spot so they can rack up more plate appearances over the season. That’s exactly what the Mets did in 2023, and it paid off in a big way.

As the leadoff hitter, Lindor delivered a phenomenal .303/.374/.552 slash line with a .926 OPS, launching 26 home runs, smacking 31 doubles, and finishing with a stellar 159 wRC+. When the first hitter in the order is producing like that, you’re setting the tone for the entire game from the very first pitch.

Lindor Is The Perfect Table-Setter

With Lindor at the top, the Mets aren’t just going to score runs; they’re going to do it early and often. He’s the spark plug, the opening act that gets the show rolling before Soto and Alonso bring the thunder. Pitchers will have little room to breathe, and opposing teams will need to be on high alert from the very first inning.