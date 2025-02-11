Mets’ once promising prospect is completely falling by the wayside

The New York Mets will have to wait a little longer before they see Ronny Mauricio back in action. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that the infield prospect won’t play in any Spring Training games until mid-March, putting his return from ACL surgery on hold.

Mets’ Ronny Mauricio to start Spring Training late

Mauricio missed the entire 2024 season with a pair of knee surgeries, and the hope is that he can recover in time to get some reps in as he has a chance to win an infield job for New York this season.

However, it is highly unlikely that he will be ready for Opening Day, meaning that the odds are that he will either start the season on the injured list or in Triple-A. The prospect has a lot of tools to be a steady presence in the Mets’ lineup.

Mauricio is a switch-hitter with some solid power. He blasted 23 home runs in Triple-A Syracuse before making his major league debut with New York in 2023. In 26 MLB games, Mauricio batted .248 with two home runs and nine RBIs, though he struck out in 31 of 108 plate appearances.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Mets could find him playing time when he is healthy

A way that New York could find him consistent playing time is if they played him at third base and moved Mark Vientos to the designated hitter spot. Mauricio’s natural position is shortstop but he has some playing experience at third base. He also has experience in the outfield and second base throughout his professional career.

Before the Mets can think about that, however, they need to ensure that he is recovering well from a significant injury. Mauricio will turn just 24-years-old in early April, so there is still a lot of room for him to grow.

However, the Mets can’t afford to have him become an injury-prone prospect given the potential he has to be a very solid player. The Mets play their first Spring Training game on Feb. 22 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.