Mets have 3 franchise greats on 2024 HOF Ballot

The 2024 Hall of Fame ballot has been released, and the New York Mets are represented by franchise legends David Wright, Jose Reyes, and Bartolo Colon.

The MLB released the news yesterday. Wright, Reyes, and Colon are among 12 players who have earned a spot on the ballot for the first time.

Mets Legend David Wright’s Resume is Competitive With HOF Inductees at Third Base

Wright dominated at third base for the Mets in his 14-year career. He recorded 1,777 hits, 242 home runs, and scratched at the door at 1,000 runs and RBIs. Wright was a seven-time All-Star and took home two Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger Awards between 2007-2008, the former year of which also saw him join the 30-30 club.

There are 17 third basemen in the Baseball Hall of Fame. In terms of where Wright stacks up next to the immortalized greats, his peripherals fare well against his potential contemporaries though he never took home a World Series.

Reyes Brings a Versatile Body of Work to the Voters’ Table

Reyes was instrumental in the Mets’ success alongside Wright from 2003-2011 (and again from 2016-2018) and was widely regarded as one of the premier shortstops of his era. Reyes made his bones as an efficient bat that was also lightning-quick in between bases.

Reyes’ 517 stolen bases rank No. 32 in MLB history. Additionally, the Mets great drove in 1,180 runs for his career. He was an iron man who led the league in at-bats and plate appearances on multiple occasions and carries the No. 73rd ranked fielding percentage among shortstops at .973%.

With his four All-Star Appearances, 2011 Batting Title, and 2006 Silver Slugger Award, Reyes carries an impressive resume for voters to consider.

Colon’s Longevity Led to a Slew of HOF-Worthy Career Achievements

Bartolo Colon spent his illustrious career with several franchises but made his presence felt in his three seasons with the Mets. The best thing going for Colon is his sustained excellence over a long 21-year career. As Brian Murphy of MLB.com mentioned:

“In the Wild Card Era (since 1995), only CC Sabathia has made more starts and thrown more innings than Colon. His 21-year journey through the Majors took him to 11 teams and included 247 wins — the most by a Dominican-born pitcher.”

Colon won the 2005 AL Cy Young Award and was a master of strikeouts, having put away 2,535 batters in his career. He was a vital piece in the Mets’ 2015 World Series runs and racked up two victories in that year’s playoffs.

The Reality of the Baseball Hall of Fame

Unfortunately, the Baseball Hall of Fame is perhaps the most difficult to gain induction into of the four major American team sports. Only 342 players have been enshrined in the league’s 147-year history.

Even more arduous than getting in is earning a spot on a player’s first ballot. Only 58 players have done so in that pool. All three Mets have a good shot of getting into Cooperstown one day, but will likely have to wait a while before that becomes a reality.