Francisco Lindor is targeting a June 20 return from the injured list, and David Stearns has already told you how he thinks about it: almost like a trade deadline acquisition. That framing is technically correct. It is also a polite way of saying that a team sitting 14.5 games back in the NL East has to find good news wherever it can.

Lindor strained his left calf on April 22 and has been watching from the side since. He was not fully healthy even before that, needing to address a stress reaction in his left hamate bone during spring training. By the time the calf went, he had gotten into just 24 regular season games. That is basically nothing for a franchise shortstop eating $32 million this year.

Getting him back matters. What he returns to is the part worth sitting with.

His numbers before the injury were not the problem everyone wanted to ignore

Before he went down, Lindor was hitting .226/.314/.355 with two homers and five RBI in those 24 games. Not the player who posted a .270/.335/.459 line last season with 25 homers. Not a lineup anchor by any stretch.

The Mets were not rolling when he went down. They were already grinding through a rough stretch, and his bat had not been the answer to any of it. His absence made things harder, but his presence in April was not solving the offense either.

That matters because the conversation around his return has been building like he is a missing piece that plugs back in and everything clicks. The Mets are 32-40 and 14.5 games back. They need a lot more than one shortstop to turn that around.

Stearns is not wrong, but the window is smaller than the framing suggests

The acquisition comparison from Stearns holds up on paper. A healthy Lindor changes the middle of the lineup, gives the team its best defensive shortstop, and puts a real hitter back alongside Juan Soto.

But the August 3 trade deadline is roughly six weeks away. The Mets need to play meaningful baseball during that stretch if Stearns is going to hold pieces like Freddy Peralta instead of moving him to buyers. A 14.5-game gap does not close on its own, and there is no guarantee Lindor comes back at full speed right away.

Players who miss this kind of time with soft tissue injuries sometimes ease back in slowly. The first few weeks can be choppy before the timing and rhythm feel right again.

What he does in the next three weeks tells you everything

I do not think Stearns is pretending Lindor’s return fixes a 32-40 record. He is too smart for that. But the team’s direction at the deadline runs directly through how this stretch looks once Lindor is healthy and back in the lineup.

If he comes back right and the offense responds, with Bo Bichette’s June form and Soto doing real damage, the Mets might convince themselves there is still a window worth chasing. If the team looks the same as it did for most of May, the deadline conversation gets a lot less comfortable.

Lindor has a full no-trade clause through 2031, so he is not going anywhere regardless. But Peralta, Mark Vientos, and other pieces can move if Stearns decides the math has run out on this season.

June 20, in Philadelphia, against a team fighting for their division lead. The Mets have been waiting almost two months for this. Now they get to find out whether the wait was worth it.