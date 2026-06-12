Freddy Peralta’s extension case is starting to look a lot harder than the Mets probably hoped.

The Mets can still like the pitcher. They can still need the pitcher. But if Peralta is looking anywhere near Max Fried money, the conversation gets uncomfortable fast.

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Jon Heyman has reported that the Mets are unlikely to extend Peralta at this time, and the reason is not hard to see. Peralta has been seeking a deal in the neighborhood of Fried’s eight-year, $218 million contract, which is the kind of ask that only works if the production leaves very little room for doubt.

The Mets are not expected to pursue a contract extension with Freddy Peralta right now, per @JonHeyman #Mets #LGM #LFGM pic.twitter.com/tLsZ2rETkd — Fireside Mets (@firesidemets) June 12, 2026

The Mets have to price the pitcher in front of them

This is where the numbers start doing damage. Peralta now owns a 4.04 ERA over 78 innings, and that is not the line that makes a front office rush into a long-term commitment near the top of the market.

It does not make him bad. That is not the point. He is still durable, still competitive, and still capable of giving the Mets real innings in a rotation that has spent too much of the season trying to hold itself together.

But a Fried-level comparison changes the standard. Fried got paid like a true front-end arm with premium command, postseason track record, and a cleaner profile. Peralta is a right-handed pitcher with swing-and-miss ability, but the walk stress and run prevention have not made the decision easy.

Peralta still matters to this season

The Mets should not confuse the contract problem with the 2026 problem. Peralta still matters a lot this year, especially with Kodai Senga, Luis Robert Jr., Francisco Lindor, and half the roster turning every update into another medical checkpoint.

That is why this gets tricky. The extension question was already hanging over the Mets when Peralta’s long-term fit started looking more complicated in March. If they are trying to climb back into the race now, they need him to be more than a rental headache. They need him to pitch like the starter they traded real prospect capital to get.

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The problem is that a strong need in June is not the same thing as a smart contract in December. The Mets can lean on him now and still be careful with the next commitment.

This may be the right kind of patience

There is a version of this where Peralta rebounds, trims the damage, gives the Mets a strong second half, and makes the winter conversation more interesting. That door is not closed.

It just should not be open at Fried prices right now.

The Mets have spent plenty to chase impact. They also cannot pay every good pitcher like a no-doubt ace just because the trade cost was painful.

Peralta can still change the conversation. At 4.04 ERA and with a massive ask attached, he has not done it yet.