Mets’ Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty getting a head-start to spring training

Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) celebrates after a home run in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Report day for New York Mets pitchers and catchers may not be for another week and a half, but two of their best prospects, both of whom are vying for roster spots, are already at Port St. Lucie.

Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty have arrived at Mets’ headquarters:

Yesterday, Metsmerized, hosted by Michael Mayer and Sal Manzo, shared a clip on Twitter of their recent podcast episode with Mets Triple-A hitting coach Collin Hetzler. Hetzler shared that the Mets’ top two prospects, Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty, have been at the team’s Spring Training facility. Certainly, some exciting news for the talented players attempting to make the Opening Day roster.

This post to Twitter came around the same time as the big report that Baty had been working with Troy Tulowitzki on his defense this off-season. This buzz was shared by Will Sammon of The Athletic. Tulowitzki was a two-time Gold Glove Award winner in 2010 and 2011. Sammon gave some good scoop with quotes from Baty and Tulowitzki.

Baty stated, “He’s not going to beat around the bush about anything and he’s not going to sugarcoat anything. If he doesn’t see something he thinks will play at the next level, he will tell you straight up. And I love that in people. I don’t really like people who are just there to tell you how good you are, tell you how good you look and stuff like that. I like the people that are actually going to be honest with you, and help you get better.” Tulowitzki was quoted saying, “He needs to get better over there. But some people need to get better because they aren’t athletic enough or don’t have arm strength. He’s got all the tools. He just needs some reps.”

Tulowitzki’s assessment of the Mets’ second-best prospect per MLB Pipeline is spot on. Baty is gifted with tons of natural ability. He simply just needs refinement and confidence, which will only grow through gaining more and more reps.

Nearly two weeks ago, I wrote about how Baty’s level-headed approach following this off-season for an immensely talented yet younger player had to be noted. Knowing Baty’s maturity and coachability for someone with so much youth as a 23-year-old and talent, it only gives him that much of a higher ceiling.

Both Alvarez and Baty, based on their skill sets alone, have so much potential to be great Mets for a long time. However, in the short term, the roster status of them both is up in the air. What’s as exciting as their talent, though, is their demeanor. The two are clearly determined to put in all the work to be difference-making contributors. Pairing their mindsets with their talent only makes their upside that much greater and an exciting thought for Mets fans.