Mets extend key outfielder on one-year deal

The New York Mets, on July 28, 2024, needed a lefty outfielder to add to their mix at the time. They sent pitcher Tyler Stuart, their 17th-best prospect back then, to the Washington Nationals to bring in Jesse Winker.

Winker was having a nice season in the nation’s capital, with a 125 wRC+, 11 home runs, and 14 stolen bases in 101 games. With the Mets, he returned a 97 wRC+, but his energy became contagious, and his stint in New York was considered positive, especially considering his 224 postseason wRC+ in 10 games.

The Mets are, therefore, extending their relationship with Winker for one more year. The agreement, announced on Thursday, will give the player $8 million for one year of his contributions.

He is already a fan favorite after hitting a walk-off home run against the Baltimore Orioles in August and for his second-deck blast off of Aaron Nola in Game 3 of the NL Division Series.

The Mets wanted Winker’s offense and energy

You could see how much Winker enjoys playing for the Mets, in front of their fans, which is something that hasn’t happened for him at every stop in his career.

He will get to return to a place in which he was extremely happy, and the Mets will get a productive lefty-hitting outfielder to use and rotate. It sounds like a win-win situation for everyone involved.

Right now, the Mets have depth at the outfield position, with Winker joining Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo, Jose Siri, Tyrone Taylor, and Starling Marte.

If anything, Winker’s return makes Marte even more expendable than he already was. Siri’s defense will probably mean he starts at center and Soto and Nimmo will play every day in all likelihood.

Between Winker, Taylor, and Marte, the recent signee will likely get the majority of the available at-bats.