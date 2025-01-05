Mets’ ex-top prospect is seeing his stock crash to rock bottom

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Brett Baty’s bat has been stuck in neutral at the major league level, and the Mets might not have the luxury of waiting for it to kick into gear. Once considered one of their top prospects, Baty has struggled to adjust to MLB pitching, with his 52.1% ground ball rate standing out as a glaring issue.

This statistic paints a picture of a hitter who isn’t elevating the ball, failing to drive it with authority, and often making poor swing decisions. Instead of pulling the ball with power to right field, he’s rolling over pitches, grounding into double plays, and squandering opportunities.

In 2024, Baty’s offensive output was underwhelming. Over 50 games, he slashed .229/.306/.327 with four home runs, 16 RBIs, and an 83 wRC+. His .098 isolated power percentage highlights his lack of extra-base hits, a critical shortcoming for a player tasked with holding down an infield spot. A 24.6% strikeout rate combined with his inability to get on base consistently makes him a liability in the lineup, and the Mets can’t afford to gamble on that kind of production heading into 2025.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Defensive Glimpses Aren’t Enough

Defensively, Baty has shown flashes of potential. Over 380 innings at third base last season, he made only two errors, posted -1 defensive runs saved, and logged two outs above average. These numbers suggest that while he isn’t a defensive wizard, he’s serviceable at the hot corner. However, his glove alone won’t save him if his bat doesn’t rebound.

The Mets need a third baseman who can provide more than just adequate defense. Baty’s struggles at the plate make him a questionable fit for a team looking to contend in a tough division. The Mets have already seen what happens when an infield piece fails to carry their weight offensively, and they can’t afford to roll the dice again.

A Need for Certainty

Considering Baty’s shortcomings, the Mets are more likely to pursue a free-agent infielder to shore up their lineup than rely on him as a starter. The team has already been aggressive in retooling other parts of the roster, and signing a proven player to anchor the infield would be a logical next step.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Mets also have the option of trading Baty to address other needs, such as bullpen support. His status as a former top prospect might still hold value on the trade market, especially to teams willing to bet on his potential. However, keeping him on the roster in a prominent role without significant improvement would feel like trying to win a race with a flat tire.

Time to Move On

The harsh reality is that Baty’s time to prove himself as a legitimate everyday player might be running out — especially on a team that’s looking for dominant performers. His offensive profile simply doesn’t align with what the Mets need to compete. Whether they trade him for pitching or use free agency to address their infield, the Mets can’t afford to sit idly by and hope for a breakthrough that may never come. The window for contention waits for no one, and right now, Baty isn’t doing enough to hold it open.