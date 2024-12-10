Mets emerge with ‘great shot’ at landing superstar Japanese ace

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen may not need to break the bank again in his next move for an impact player. The Mets took the MLB world by storm when they signed superstar slugger Juan Soto to a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal on Monday. Now that New York is much closer to true World Series contention, they’ve suddenly emerged as legitimate contenders to add a special young talent to their rotation.

Mets to challenge Padres & Dodgers in Roki Sasaki chase

Per Benny Greenberg, CBS Sports’ Jim Bowden was a recent guest on MLB Network Radio and reported that the Mets are now major players to land Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki.

It has been widely believed that the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers have the best shot at signing the 23-year-old potential ace. However, after being posted to the MLB by the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball on Monday, the Mets are now in the mix.

Circumstances call for New York to add a top-shelf contributor to the mound this offseason. Luis Severino — the Mets’ stand-in ace for much of the previous campaign — departed in free agency for the Oakland Athletics. The Mets have added former New York Yankees All-Star closer Clay Holmes to be a starter for them this fall. They also snagged fellow former Yankees Frankie Montas.

Mets have need for 2nd ace amid pitching moves this fall

Nevertheless, the Mets have a pressing need for another ace to pair next to current lead man Kodai Senga. Speaking of which, Senga is Sasaki’s compatriot. Playing alongside the soon-to-be three-year veteran could be an enticing draw for Sasaki, especially when pitted against the Padres, who have fellow compatriot Yu Darvish, and the Dodgers, who have countrymen Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, all positioned to make his transition over to the big leagues as seamless as can be.

Mets could provide future ace Sasaki with best situation

The budding star owns a career 2.02 ERA and 0.883 WHIP in four seasons of international play. His breathtaking stuff and ability to dominate games could help the Mets’ rotation meet their batting order where it’s at from a potency perspective next time out.

According to Baseball America, New York has $6.26 million in international pool money to spend on Sasaki in 2025. That equals the Padres and exceeds the roughly $5.14 million that the Dodgers will have at their disposal. Once Jan. 15 rolls around, the Mets could sell Sasaki on playing in the most lucrative market next to two legitimate MVP-caliber players in Soto and Francisco Lindor, while having a freeway to impose his will on the hill. That, plus their club culture and future outlook could entice Sasaki to play at Citi Field next season.