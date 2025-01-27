Mets could steal Yankees’ free agent lefty relief pitcher

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Mets are reportedly interested in signing veteran left-handed reliever Tim Hill to further bolster their bullpen, according to Pat Ragazzo of SI. While the team already made a splash by signing A.J. Minter to anchor the left side of their relief corps, adding Hill could provide even more flexibility and reliability in late-inning situations. For a team with championship aspirations, the old adage rings true: you can never have too many bullpen arms.

Hill’s Impressive 2024 Campaign

Hill was quietly one of the most effective left-handed specialists in the game last season. Over 67 innings, he recorded a 3.36 ERA with 8.41 strikeouts per nine, 2.55 walks per nine, and an eye-popping 68.2% ground ball rate. His ability to keep the ball on the ground is among the best in the league, making him particularly valuable in high-leverage moments when a double-play ball can extinguish a rally.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Hill’s arsenal is built on precision and deception. His low three-quarters arm slot gives batters fits, particularly left-handers. Hill’s style is to allow contact, but limit the damage, which is why batting averages are normally high against him. His sinker-four-seamer combo remains his bread and butter, with the sinker-inducing grounders at an elite rate and the four-seam serving as an effective put-away pitch.

Insurance for a Long Season

While Minter is expected to be the Mets’ go-to lefty, adding Hill would provide critical insurance for a bullpen that needs to hold up across 162 games. Hill’s solid durability is a positive.

Building a Championship-Ready Bullpen

With Juan Soto now anchoring the Mets’ offense, the team’s focus has shifted to making their bullpen a strength. Adding Hill to a relief corps that already includes Minter and Edwin Díaz would give the Mets one of the deepest and most versatile bullpens in the National League. Hill’s ground ball-heavy approach would pair nicely with the Mets’ infield defense, creating a recipe for success in tight, low-scoring games.

For the Mets, the pursuit of Tim Hill isn’t about filling a gap—it’s about fortifying a strength. In a league where games are often won or lost in the late innings, Hill could be a valuable piece that helps in a big way.