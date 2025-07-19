Mets could snipe an elite lefty reliever if Twins firesell at deadline

The New York Mets know their bullpen isn’t playoff-ready — and with the trade deadline approaching, reinforcements are a must.

Their current mix of arms lacks a reliable high-leverage lefty, something that could prove costly down the stretch.

According to Mike Axisa of CBS Sports, one name the Mets are monitoring closely is Minnesota Twins reliever Danny Coulombe.

The 35-year-old southpaw is putting together one of the best seasons of his career and could be exactly what New York needs.

Coulombe has been dominant in 2024 with elite efficiency

This season, Coulombe holds a minuscule 0.68 ERA across 26.2 innings — an eye-popping number even in a limited sample.

His command has been excellent, and he’s doing it without walking hitters or giving up hard contact in key situations.

What makes his performance even more impressive is how consistent he’s been at stranding inherited runners.

Prior to the All-Star break, Coulombe had a 92% left-on-base rate, showcasing elite poise with traffic on the bases.

He doesn’t just get outs — he puts out fires, and that’s a quality few relievers on the Mets’ roster currently possess.

Veteran experience with recent success adds to his value

Coulombe posted a 2.12 ERA in 29.2 innings for the Orioles in 2023, showing last year’s success wasn’t a fluke.

He missed some time with injury but returned strong, and the velocity and movement on his pitches have held up well.

Now in his 11th big-league season, Coulombe combines experience with the kind of late-career polish teams covet.

He’s not overpowering, but he commands the strike zone and limits mistakes — traits that often separate good relievers from great ones.

For a Mets bullpen that’s been unpredictable, he could bring a much-needed sense of reliability.

His pitch mix offers the Mets something unique

Coulombe isn’t a one-dimensional pitcher — he uses a four-pitch mix that allows him to attack hitters in multiple ways.

His cutter and sweeper have been particularly effective against lefties, keeping them off balance and generating weak contact.

The sinker gives him another option to induce ground balls in tight spots, especially with runners on base.

He also mixes in a four-seam fastball just enough to change eye levels, keeping hitters guessing and preventing predictability.

This kind of versatility is exactly what the Mets could use to match up in late-game situations more effectively.

Coulombe fits the mold of a playoff-caliber bullpen piece

The Mets have been playing better in recent weeks, but bullpen reliability remains one of their biggest postseason concerns.

Adding a high-leverage lefty like Coulombe would give them a key matchup weapon for October, especially in tight divisional games.

He doesn’t carry the prospect cost of a closer, but his impact could be just as significant in key moments.

If the Mets are serious about contending, this is the type of calculated bullpen upgrade that changes their late-game ceiling.