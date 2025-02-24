Mets could reunite with fan-favorite infielder

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Mets were hoping that newly acquired utility infielder Nick Madrigal would provide some defensive stability off the bench this season. But after suffering a dislocated left shoulder in Sunday’s spring training game, his immediate future is uncertain. With their infield depth taking an early hit, the team might be more inclined to reunite with fan favorite José Iglesias.

A Reliable Bat and Defensive Asset

Iglesias, 35, has been open about his desire to stay with the Mets, and after his strong offensive showing in 2024, it’s easy to see why he’d be a good fit. Across 85 games last season, he slashed .337/.381/.448 with four home runs, 26 RBIs, and a 137 wRC+. He’s never been known for his power, but he’s consistently put the ball in play throughout his career, making him a valuable depth piece.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

On the defensive side, he more than held his own at both second and third base. In just under 500 total innings, Iglesias posted five defensive runs saved and three outs above average, proving he’s still capable of contributing in the field. Adding him back into the mix would immediately raise the level of competition at multiple positions.

The Mets’ Infield Depth Dilemma

With Madrigal sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Mets’ infield depth is already looking thinner than expected. He was brought in as a glove-first option, and while the team wasn’t counting on much offensively, his presence provided another layer of insurance.

Now, Iglesias is the most logical solution. Given his age, he likely won’t command a big contract, and he’d bring a veteran presence to the clubhouse. If he’s willing to offer a slight hometown discount, a one-year deal could be an easy win for both sides.

A Sensible Move at the Right Price

The Mets aren’t in a position where they need to overextend themselves financially for a depth piece, but Iglesias makes too much sense to ignore. He’s a trusted bat, a steady glove, and someone the team knows well. If Madrigal is out long-term, the decision to bring him back could become even easier.