Mets could potentially look to add Orioles’ All-Star outfielder ahead of deadline

It only takes one weak link to snap a chain. Right now, for the New York Mets, that link is center field.

Jose Siri’s absence has thrust Tyrone Taylor into a near-everyday role. And while Taylor’s glove has sparkled in the outfield, his bat has faded into obscurity with a .253 slugging percentage over his last 30 games.

A run-producing hole has opened right in the middle of the diamond — and it’s becoming hard to ignore.

Like a smoke detector that won’t stop chirping, the offensive deficiency in center field keeps nagging at a Mets team with postseason aspirations. Help, however, may be just a phone call away.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Tyrone Taylor’s bat is cooling off at the worst time

Taylor has always been a defense-first player, and to his credit, he’s patrolled center field with confidence and flair. But at the plate, the struggles are growing louder with each at-bat.

In 2025, he’s slumping to the tune of an 81 wRC+ — a well below-average mark that suggests he shouldn’t be starting regularly.

His career mark of 98 wRC+ shows he’s typically been closer to average, but this season paints a more troubling picture.

With the Mets dominating the fiercely competitive National League, every lineup spot needs to produce. Taylor simply hasn’t held up his end of the bargain at the dish.

Cedric Mullins could provide immediate offensive impact

The Mets need more than a placeholder — they need a spark. Enter Cedric Mullins.

The Baltimore Orioles’ former All-Star is exactly the kind of two-way threat the Mets could benefit from. Even though Mullins is currently on the injured list with a hamstring strain, the issue is considered mild, and he’s expected back soon.

When healthy, Mullins is a game-changer. A 30-30 player just a few years ago, he’s once again performing well in 2025, with a 121 wRC+, 10 home runs, and eight stolen bases already on the books.

That kind of production from the center field spot would represent a massive upgrade.

While Taylor may be the superior defender, the offensive gap between the two is significant — and possibly season-changing.

A trade could unlock the Mets’ World Series ceiling

On SNY’s Mets Off Day, Joe DeMayo, Chelsea Sherrod, and Tim Britton broke down why a Mullins deal would make so much sense.

Could the Mets look to add Cedric Mullins to their outfield as the trade deadline approaches?@PSLtoFlushing, @ChelseaSherrod, and @TimBritton on Mets Off Day Live pic.twitter.com/chYmoeRS08 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 9, 2025

DeMayo emphasized not just the upgrade Mullins provides, but how the move would allow Taylor to shift into a fourth outfielder role — one he might be better suited for.

Taylor’s offensive ceiling has always been modest, but now, even his usually stable floor is falling out from under him. That cold streak could nudge the Mets’ front office into action.

The acquisition of Mullins could change the dynamic of the lineup. It’s not about replacing Taylor’s glove — it’s about balancing it with a bat that can actually make pitchers sweat.

The cost to acquire Mullins shouldn’t scare the Mets

Another thing working in the Mets’ favor: Mullins is a rental.

He’ll hit free agency at season’s end, which means the Orioles won’t be asking for a king’s ransom. For a Mets team with a clear need and postseason potential, this is a rare low-risk, high-reward scenario.

Adding a player like Mullins adds teeth to the Mets’ playoff bite.

Siri will eventually be back, but let’s face it, he has offensive question marks of his own.

With the deadline fast approaching, the Mets must ask themselves one simple question: How far can we really go with an empty bat in center field?

If they want that answer to include “October baseball,” they might need to make Cedric Mullins part of the solution.

