Mets bring up right-handed journeyman, option depth lefty

There’s something quietly beautiful about second chances—the way a door that seemed closed creaks open again, just wide enough.

That’s where Justin Garza finds himself: not in the spotlight, but right on the edge of it. On Monday, ahead of a new homestand against the Washington Nationals, the New York Mets summoned the 31-year-old right-hander to the big leagues.

Garza’s promotion might not send shockwaves through baseball circles, but for him, it’s another breath of opportunity in a career marked by persistence.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Mets shuffle bullpen again, banking on fresh energy

With Garza stepping in, lefty Brandon Waddell was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. It wasn’t a demotion as much as a reshuffling.

The Mets have made the following roster moves:



– LHP Brandon Waddell optioned to Triple-A Syracuse

– RHP Justin Garza has been selected to the Major League roster pic.twitter.com/SLRDaSNT01 — Fireside Mets (@firesidemets) June 9, 2025

Waddell had done his job—a 3.38 ERA over 10.2 innings, two walks, seven strikeouts—but had thrown just 1.1 frames since May 28. That kind of inactivity makes it hard to justify a roster spot when fresh arms are needed.

Enter Garza, acquired just this past Saturday from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations. A journeyman with flashes of promise, he becomes the latest in the Mets’ revolving bullpen door.

Garza’s road winds through five MLB clubs

This isn’t Garza’s first rodeo, nor his second or third. The Mets are his fifth MLB team, following stops with Cleveland, Boston, the Angels, and most recently, the Giants.

His time with the Red Sox in 2023 wasn’t kind statistically—he posted a 7.36 ERA over 18.1 innings. In Triple-A this year, his 6.11 ERA and six walks across 17.2 innings didn’t exactly scream promotion either.

But numbers rarely tell the whole story with a pitcher like Garza. He’s been a fringe guy long enough to understand the role—bridge the gap, eat innings, and occasionally, surprise you.

Why this move might still work out for the Mets

The Mets are in constant search of bullpen combinations that stick. While the front-line arms draw headlines, it’s the depth that can quietly win or lose games in June.

With Garza, they’re hoping experience counts for something.

The Mets have a reputation for reviving the careers of overlooked pitchers—look no further than what they’ve coaxed out of veterans in years past.

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Mets continue balancing long-term plans with short-term needs

This isn’t a blockbuster move. No one’s calling it a turning point. But that doesn’t mean it’s meaningless.

Garza represents a careful gamble—an affordable arm with innings in his back pocket. He doesn’t need to be perfect. He just needs to be usable, dependable, and ready when called upon.

And for a team aiming to sustain momentum, every competent inning matters more than it seems.

Some moves are about upside. Others are about necessity. This one leans toward the latter, but that doesn’t mean it can’t surprise.

Garza has pitched on the edge of the big leagues for years. Now, with another shot in New York, maybe—just maybe—he finds solid ground.

