Mets could make shocking switch at closer in 2025

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets’ bullpen was recently predicted to see a major shakeup in the 2025 MLB season.

Mets forecasted to switch closers next season

SNY’s John Harper predicted that the Mets would demote current closer Edwin Diaz for Dedniel Nunez next season (h/t The Sporting News’ Jon Conahan):

“Diaz’s strong finish in 2024 made it easier to forget his up-and-down season but his shaky spring has resurrected concerns about whether he can still be an elite closer. His velocity has been down slightly and his inability to prevent baserunners from stealing at will against him is looming as a potentially costly problem.

“Núñez, meanwhile, returned this spring from the flexor tendon injury that shut him down after he emerged as a surprise bullpen weapon in 2024, throwing 98 mph again,” Harper wrote.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mets may need to explore multiple options at closer

The Mets saw Diaz blow four saves last year, all of which came in the month of May. He was able to regain steam after seeing time in the eighth inning in spurts.

In 2025 Spring Training, the 31-year-old has earned an inflated 5.40 ERA along with a 2.40 WHIP across 3.1 innings pitched. Diaz has not been able to shake off his woes from 2024.

Thus, Nunez, who was ultra-efficient last year with a 2.31 ERA to show for, could be a fitting option to deploy in the ninth inning. Though he only notched one save on the campaign, he’ll be a talent that Mets manager Carlos Mendoza looks to once he recovers from his right forearm injury, should Diaz continue to play poorly.