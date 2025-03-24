Mets 6, Yankees 6: Good news and bad news after Brandon Nimmo’s huge game-tying homer

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets hosted their crosstown rivals, the New York Yankees, at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie for a spring training showdown that had all the drama of a regular-season game.

After a rollercoaster ride, the Yankees seemed poised to seal the victory—until Brandon Nimmo had something to say about it. His late-game, three-run blast off Jordany Ventura knotted the score at six, where it would stay. Pete Alonso and Brett Baty also flexed their power for the Mets, while the bullpen delivered some standout performances.

Nimmo Rounds into Form Just in Time

Brandon Nimmo’s spring training was less about fine-tuning his swing and more about just getting healthy. Dealing with plantar fasciitis and later a knee bruise, he had a bumpy road leading up to Opening Day.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

But when the Mets needed a big moment, he delivered. His three-run shot in the late innings was the exclamation point on an impressive showing, capping off a 2-for-5 day with a run scored and three RBI.

Brandon Nimmo!! Tie game!! pic.twitter.com/sLJlThD0qz — New York Mets (@Mets) March 24, 2025

His spring numbers tell a story of resilience—hitting .345 with a .424 on-base percentage and a .621 slugging percentage. The Mets have their plans set: he’ll hit fourth against righties and slide down to fifth against lefties.

Brett Baty Keeps Making His Case

If Brett Baty hasn’t officially locked down the starting second base job, it’s hard to see what else he needs to prove. With Jeff McNeil sidelined, Baty has seized the opportunity, swinging a scorching bat throughout camp.

His fourth home run of the spring on Monday only added to his case. With a slugging percentage approaching .750, he’s not just filling in—he’s making a statement. At this rate, he could be a major factor in the Mets’ lineup long after McNeil returns.

Kranick and Brazoban Continue Their Roster Fight

Pitchers Max Kranick and Huascar Brazoban have been locked in a battle for a bullpen spot, and neither seems willing to blink. Both right-handers tossed a clean inning against the Yankees, each recording a strikeout, and both carry an ERA in the 1.00s through Grapefruit League play.

Carlos Mendoza says the Mets have not made a decision regarding Max Kranick and Huascar Brazobán making the team: pic.twitter.com/ecGIhHbVCx — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 24, 2025

The Mets bullpen depth is a good problem to have, but it does mean tough choices. Dedniel Núñez already found himself on the outside looking in, and with Kranick and Brazoban both making strong cases, another talented arm will be left off the roster when final cuts are made.

Spring training may not count in the standings, but it has a way of setting the tone for the season. And with young bats stepping up, veterans finding their stride, and bullpen battles coming down to the wire, the Mets have plenty to build on as they head into Opening Day.