Rival scouts identify Mets spring standout as potential breakout candidate

The New York Mets have become one of the most progressive franchises in baseball. With a deep pool of resources dedicated to player development and a staff packed with people who understand how to translate analytics into real-world success, they’re creating an environment where young players can finally flourish.

Mark Vientos truly benefitted from this approach last year. Now, in 2025, Brett Baty might be the next to follow in his footsteps.

Spring Training Sparks

Baty is making it impossible to ignore him. Before stepping up against the Yankees on Monday (where, of course, he homered again), he was slashing an absurd .347/.439/.694 with a 1.133 OPS, three home runs, and 10 RBI in just 10 Grapefruit League games.

With Jeff McNeil sidelined, Baty is now expected to take on second base duties against right-handed pitchers. It’s a new role, but the opportunity is exactly what he needs to cement himself as a force in the lineup.

A Scout’s Perspective

“Baty is a guy with a proven track record in the minor leagues,” a National League scout told Mets On SI. The scout also pointed out that Baty may have been underutilized in 2023 under Buck Showalter, who favored veteran players. But with a fresh perspective from the Mets’ front office, Baty now has the perfect conditions to thrive.

“In the past, this is the kind of player that blossomed under [David] Stearns in Milwaukee,” the scout added.

The Talent Has Always Been There

Baty wasn’t just a hyped-up draft pick—he’s proven himself in the minors with a career .889 OPS. His MLB numbers so far? A lackluster .607 OPS. But those don’t tell the whole story. Anyone who has watched him this spring can see it: something has clicked.

His at-bats are different. The ball is rocketing off his bat. He looks in complete control, and no matter the count, he’s a threat.

Queens’ Next Breakout

It’s no longer a question of *if* Baty will break out—it’s happening. The Mets, armed with their modern player development machine, have helped another young star unlock his full potential. Now, all that’s left is for him to carry it into the regular season.