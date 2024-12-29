Mets could make a power move with 44 HR free agent outfielder

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are clearly focused on bolstering their lineup with additional power as they head into the 2025 season. Their interest in signing Teoscar Hernández to a two-year deal before he ultimately returned to the Dodgers highlights their desire to add impactful bats. With Hernández off the board, the Mets must look elsewhere to add the kind of firepower needed to compete in a loaded National League.

Anthony Santander Could Be the Answer

One name that stands out for the Mets is Anthony Santander. Coming off a monster 2024 season where he hit 44 home runs, Santander offers the kind of middle-of-the-order power the Mets have been searching for. His ability to consistently hit the ball out of the park would give the Mets a legitimate run producer to complement their current lineup.

In 155 games last season, Santander slashed .235/.308/.506 with a .271 isolated power mark and 129 wRC+. His 102 runs batted in demonstrate his ability to drive in runs at a high level, and his .506 slugging percentage would make him an instant upgrade to the Mets’ offense. Despite a .225 BABIP that dragged down his batting average, Santander’s power numbers speak for themselves.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Proven Power for a Contender

Santander’s power isn’t just about the home runs. His hard-hit ability, combined with a strong barrel percentage, underscores his ability to do damage every time he steps to the plate.

Over his career, he has proven he can be a consistent source of extra-base hits, and his 44 home runs in 2024 were a career-high. Adding a player like Santander would not only lengthen the Mets’ lineup but also provide much-needed protection for their existing hitters.

The Perfect Fit

For the Mets, Santander offers a perfect fit. As a switch-hitter, he adds versatility to the lineup, and his power plays well in any ballpark. He’s a durable player who can give the Mets reliable at-bats throughout the season, which is something they’ve lacked in recent years. Santander’s ability to hit for power from both sides of the plate would allow the Mets to maintain balance and keep opposing pitchers on their toes.

With limited power options available on the free-agent market, Santander stands out as a potential target. If the Mets want to make a statement and take their offense to the next level, adding a bat like Santander could be exactly what they need. With rumors suggesting they could trade Starling Marte this off-season, clearing an outfield position, Santander could make sense as a decent fit.