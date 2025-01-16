Mets could have something special developing at the top of their batting order

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

With the addition of Juan Soto this offseason, the New York Mets could have themselves a top one-two punch in the lineup for the years to come.

Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor could be a special one-two punch for the Mets

Francisco Lindor figures to headline the top of the order, with Juan Soto behind him. After that, it remains to be seen what the lineup will look like as they are still holding out hope that they can bring back Pete Alonso for the long term.

Nevertheless, Lindor and Soto pair to make a potentially special combination of high-level hitting. Both players excel at making contact and have great discipline. Additionally, Lindor and Soto can be a great run-scoring tandem with their power and ability to drive in runs with men on base.

Soto already had the luxury of playing with a superstar teammate last season with the New York Yankees. He batted second in their lineup with Aaron Judge hitting third, and both players were AL MVP finalists and were instrumental in their World Series run. Judge won the AL MVP with Soto finishing third behind Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals.

In that lone season with the Yankees, Soto flexed his power with a career-high 41 home runs and drove in 109 runs with a .988 OPS. He continued that stellar play into the playoffs, as he batted .327 with a 1.102 OPS and four homers in the postseason.

The Mets have the luxury of playing two MVP candidates in the same lineup

The National League is filled with a ton of premier hitting talent, and playing at a different ballpark could affect Soto’s production and MVP status. However, Soto has been a phenomenal hitter since he broke out into the league, and is incredibly durable as well.

Therefore, Lindor and Soto are expected to be a dynamic duo at the top of the Mets’ lineup. Additionally, it is the first time in a very long that the Mets have had the luxury of two MVP-level players batting in the same lineup back-to-back.

The Mets still have some work to do if they want to be the clear-cut favorites in the NL, but they do have one of the best batting combinations in all of baseball, making them a strong candidate to represent the NL in the Fall Classic.