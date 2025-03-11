Mets could get key reliever back by Opening Day

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have a chance to get Dedniel Nunez back from injury by the time the 2025 MLB season starts.

Mets: Dedniel Nunez progressing to final stage of rehab

According to Newsday’s Tim Healey, Nunez recently got his first taste of action in Mets batting practice (h/t New York Mets on SI’s Ezra Lombardi):

“Mets reliever Dedniel Nunez (flexor strain last year) threw live BP today, his first time facing hitters in camp. He is in a race against the clock to be ready for the start of the season, but the Mets maintain it is possible,” Healey reported.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Mets: Nunez will be crucial piece for bullpen in 2025

Nunez is recovering from a right pronator injury. He last played for New York on Aug. 24 against the San Diego Padres.

The 28-year-old was stellar in his rookie season for the Mets last time out. Nunez boasted an efficient 2.31 ERA to go along with a 0.914 WHIP across 25 games played.

Nunez will look to be ready to go for the Mets by the time they kick off their season on March 27 against the Houston Astros. He’ll be a pivotal reliever in New York’s bullpen next season in the leadup to superstar closer Edwin Diaz.