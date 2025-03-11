Mets young pitcher starts throwing after elbow surgery

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Scott was exactly what the New York Mets needed last year: a young, promising arm who stepped up when the rotation was running on fumes. In 47.1 innings, he posted a 4.56 ERA—nothing spectacular, but solid enough to show he belonged.

More importantly, he provided stability when it was desperately needed.

Unfortunately, like too many talented pitchers before him, his elbow didn’t cooperate. A hybrid Tommy John internal brace procedure in September put the brakes on his momentum, casting a shadow over his availability for the 2025 season.

While a return next year isn’t entirely off the table, the more realistic target is 2026. Scott knows he needs to work hard just to be ready and at peak condition for that upcoming campaign, because his future in the Mets could be at stake.

A Long Road, But a Promising One

The good news? Scott has officially begun his throwing program, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday. It’s a small step, but a crucial one. Rehab from elbow surgery is never a straight line—there are setbacks, plateaus, and moments of doubt.

The Mets know this and won’t be rushing him back. They need him healthy for the long haul, not just a quick fix.

Before the injury, Scott wasn’t just flashing potential in the big leagues. He was downright dominant in Triple-A Syracuse, striking out 55 batters in 42.1 innings with a 2.76 ERA.

Those numbers weren’t a fluke—they were a preview of what he can be when fully healthy.

The Best Is Yet to Come

At just 25, Scott has time on his side. His story isn’t one of missed opportunities—it’s one of unfinished business. The Mets have seen what he can do, and once his elbow is ready, he’ll have another chance to prove it.