Mets: Good news and bad news after 7-4 loss to Astros

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

It was all going so well for the New York Mets. A dominant pitching performance and a comfortable 4-0 lead against the Houston Astros after six and a half frames. But in the blink of an eye, that cushion disappeared, and the Mets found themselves on the wrong end of a 7-4 final score in Tuesday’s Grapefruit League action.

The culprit? A bullpen meltdown, led by Jose Ureña, who turned what looked like a routine win into a frustrating collapse.

Megill’s Dominance Wasted

Tylor Megill took the mound with something to prove, and he delivered in a big way. The right-hander, still technically fighting for a rotation spot despite the Mets’ growing list of injured pitchers, fired four scoreless innings.

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

He allowed just two hits, walked one, and struck out five, showcasing sharp command and an arsenal that kept Houston’s hitters off balance. Megill’s performance wasn’t just good—it was the kind of outing that makes a coaching staff breathe a little easier. He’s now stretched out to 60 pitches, and at this rate, it would be shocking if he didn’t break camp with the team.

Walton Provides the Fireworks, Acuña Logs Two Hits

For a moment, it seemed like Donovan Walton had delivered the knockout punch. With the bases loaded, Walton turned on a pitch and sent it out for a grand slam, giving the Mets a 4-0 lead.

A single swing of the bat had everyone buzzing, and it looked like smooth sailing from there. Meanwhile, Luisangel Acuña—part of the Mets’ ongoing infield competition—kept making his case, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

His versatility and bat have put him firmly in the mix, while Brett Baty also got the start at third base, making for an intriguing roster decision in the coming weeks.

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Ureña’s Nightmare Inning

Entering in the seventh with a four-run lead, Ureña faced six batters and retired just one, allowing five runs on five hits. Just like that, the Mets were trailing.

Houston tacked on two more in the eighth, but the damage had already been done. Ureña, competing for a bullpen spot, may have taken himself out of the conversation with this rough outing.

Kranick Keeps Rolling

While Ureña struggled, Max Kranick continued to shine. The right-hander fired yet another scoreless inning, allowing just one hit and striking out two. His spring ERA? Still a perfect 0.00 over eight innings, with 10 strikeouts to his name.

If there were any doubts about Kranick’s place on the Opening Day roster, they’re quickly disappearing. At this point, he’s as close to a lock as you can get.