Mets could be interested in All-Star outfielder from Boston

Every contending team hits a crossroads—where the right midseason gamble could be the difference between October glory or another forgettable ending.

The 2025 New York Mets are standing at that exact intersection, with Boston Red Sox’s dynamic outfielder Jarren Duran as a potential deadline target.

Despite a strong and well-rounded roster, the Mets find themselves with a glaring need in center field. With Jose Siri sidelined by a fractured tibia and Tyrone Taylor struggling to make an impact offensively, the urgency is clear.

Taylor’s 82 wRC+ isn’t going to cut it for a playoff-bound team with championship aspirations.

Jarren Duran: More than just a spark plug

According to multiple reports, the Mets could soon plot a move for Duran, the reigning All-Star Game MVP.

MLB insider Jon Heyman recently stated, “Duran, I think Duran is out there. I think [the Mets] would talk about him.” His comments, echoed on Fireside Mets, suggest a match between the two franchises.

According to @JonHeyman, the Mets could have interest in trading for Red Sox outfielder and 2024 All Star Game MVP Jarren Duran



Heyman recently said on his show that “Duran, I think Duran is out there. I think [the Mets] would talk about him” pic.twitter.com/SBk5XvPcEQ — Fireside Mets (@firesidemets) June 6, 2025

Duran’s 2025 numbers may not leap off the page, but a .274/.323/.423 slash line with a 105 wRC+ showcases a steady upward trend.

His 34 runs, 13 stolen bases, four home runs, and 35 RBIs only hint at his explosive potential when locked in.

But his biggest value lies in the intangibles—his elite speed, defensive upside, and ability to energize a lineup.

He’s the kind of player who can change the complexion of a game with a single moment, like a spark that catches fire in dry brush.

A proven glove with untapped upside

While his -2 Outs Above Average (OAA) in left field this year might be a tad disappointing, it doesn’t tell the whole story.

When stationed in center field in 2024, Duran posted an impressive six OAA and 17 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS)—a testament to his natural instincts and elite athleticism.

At just 28 years old and under team control through 2028, he’s more than just a short-term rental. He’s a long-term asset who could anchor the Mets’ outfield for years, giving them both the stability and the flair they need in center.

The Red Sox’s ticking clock

The one factor tilting this trade into the realm of possibility is Boston’s rising star Roman Anthony. Once Anthony breaks into the big leagues, things could get crowded in the Red Sox’s outfield.

That makes now the perfect time for the Red Sox to cash in, potentially replenishing their farm system or shoring up weak spots elsewhere.

That doesn’t mean Boston would give Duran away. Far from it: the Mets would have to pay dearly to get him.

In 2024, Duran was electric—scoring 111 runs, hitting 21 home runs, stealing 34 bases, and posting a 129 wRC+. His 6.7 fWAR ranked among the league’s elite outfielders.

That kind of impact isn’t easily replaced, but it’s undeniably attractive to a team like the Mets hunting October greatness.

What it might take to get it done

Any deal for Duran would come at a price. The Mets would need to offer a competitive package, likely headlined by MLB-ready talent and promising prospects.

It’s a significant cost, but for a player who can shift playoff odds, it might be worth every ounce of potential.

With their competitive window wide open, the Mets are in a position where bold moves make sense. Duran isn’t just a fit—he’s a potential game-changer.

And in a season where every extra base and stolen bag matters, acquiring him could be the swing-for-the-fences moment this franchise needs.

