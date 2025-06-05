Mets star reportedly intends to play through broken right pinkie toe

There’s something undeniably electric about Francisco Lindor—part wizard, part warrior, all heart.

The smile, the swagger, the spark—he’s the New York Mets’ emotional engine, their everyday heartbeat. But now, that very heartbeat is limping slightly, challenged by a tiny but painful fracture in his pinkie toe.

Mets’ star suffers injury, still plans to soldier on

News broke via Mets beat reporter Anthony DiComo that Lindor suffered a broken right pinkie toe after being hit by a pitch.

News: Francisco Lindor has a broken right pinkie toe, but he intends to play through it. He's day-to-day. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 5, 2025

The incident occurred in Wednesday’s series opener, when Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin plunked him in the first inning. While Lindor managed to finish that game, he’s now officially day-to-day.

On paper, a broken pinkie toe doesn’t scream catastrophe. But baseball isn’t played on paper—it’s played with feet digging into dirt, explosive first steps, and long days on cleats.

The injury could subtly undermine everything that makes Lindor special: his range at shortstop, his agility on the basepaths, and the torque he generates in his swing.

Lindor’s leadership never limps

Despite the toe issue, Lindor has no plans to sit out long. That’s classic Lindor—tenacious, unrelenting, and committed. Even though he is not on Thursday’s lineup, his mindset is to tough it out and keep playing.

And that’s the kind of leadership that doesn’t show up in box scores but resonates in every clubhouse conversation.

He’s not just the Mets’ shortstop. He’s their compass.

Playing through pain is a personal battle, but Lindor’s decision sends a message: this team is still chasing something, and he’s not taking any detours.

It’s the kind of example that can inspire rookies and veterans alike.

Elite numbers in another stellar campaign

Toe or no toe, Lindor has been a beast. Through the first two months of the season, he’s slashed .279/.353/.490, clubbed 14 homers, swiped 11 bases, and driven in 36 runs.

He’s also scored 42 times and has produced a strong 137 wRC+, making him one of the most impactful shortstops in the game.

His 2.7 fWAR places him among the top-tier position players in all of baseball. It’s even more impressive considering that just last season, he finished as the runner-up in the National League MVP voting—behind only Shohei Ohtani. Lindor isn’t slowing down, even if his toe wishes he would.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

How the injury could affect his game

While Lindor intends to power through the injury, it may subtly impact aspects of his performance. Toe fractures are painful with lateral movement—something shortstops do constantly.

Defensive range, planting for throws, and explosive steps to steal bases could all be affected.

His stolen base tally—already at 11—might stall for a bit. We may also see a few DH days sprinkled in to reduce wear and tear.

It’s unlikely the Mets will rush to shut him down unless the pain worsens, but the team will surely monitor him closely.

Imagine trying to sprint or pivot on a stubbed toe—that’s the kind of discomfort Lindor is now managing, daily.

Baseball is a game of small margins and sudden bursts, and even a pinkie toe can be the difference between safe and out, double and homer.

The spark must endure

The Mets have leaned heavily on Lindor this season—not just for production, but for spirit. Now, they’ll need that spirit more than ever. The broken toe may limit him in ways we can’t quantify, but it won’t limit his heart.

Much like a drummer who keeps perfect rhythm even with a sprained wrist, Lindor seems determined to lead the beat—even if it hurts.

Popular reading:

Mets clinch important tiebreaker after win vs. Dodgers