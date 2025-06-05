Mets clinch important tiebreaker after win vs. Dodgers

There are games you remember for the plays, and then there are games you remember for the meaning.

Wednesday night’s 6-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers may not be a World Series moment, but it certainly felt like a pivot in the New York Mets‘ 2025 journey.

In what is shaping up to be a promising season for the Mets, Pete Alonso’s thunderous bat gave fans something worth dreaming about.

Alonso crushed two home runs, single-handedly shifting the momentum and giving the Mets a needed emotional jolt. His performance wasn’t just loud—it was timely.

Each blast into the night sky felt like a message, a reminder that this Mets team still has claws and intends to use them. For a club fighting for every inch of postseason relevance, the symbolism was hard to miss.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Winning the season series could shape the Mets’ October

While the scoreboard told one story, the standings whispered a deeper truth. By beating the Dodgers for the fourth time in six meetings, the Mets clinched the regular-season series between the two powerhouses.

And in MLB’s increasingly tight playoff races, that tiebreaker could be golden.

Mets insider Michael Baron spelled it out on X: if New York and LA end the season with identical records, the Mets would get home-field advantage in a hypothetical postseason showdown.

The #Mets have won the season series vs the #Dodgers. That means if they finish with the same record:



1) home field advantage in a playoff series

2) if a playoff spot or seed is on the line, the Mets get it over LA



Last night could prove critical. — Michael Baron (@michaelgbaron) June 5, 2025

Even more crucially, if a playoff spot or seed is on the line, the Mets would advance. That one win on a humid Wednesday night might echo through October.

It’s the baseball equivalent of holding the high ground in a battle. When the margins are thin and tension defines every pitch, hosting the deciding game at Citi Field can shift the balance entirely.

Home-field advantage could tip the scales come playoff time

It’s no secret: the Mets play better at home. The energy, the crowd, the comfort—it matters. If the postseason brings a Mets-Dodgers showdown, that edge could become the difference between advancing or watching from home.

Wednesday’s win ensures that if such a matchup materializes, Citi Field will host the majority of games. It’s the kind of advantage teams fight for all season, and now the Mets have pocketed it before the summer even peaks.

A single at-bat, a stolen base, a seventh-inning rally—these moments feel different at home. And that difference, slight as it may seem, has shaped countless October stories.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Seeding implications could ripple down the stretch

Beyond home field, the season series win offers one more potential payoff. Should the Mets and Dodgers end the year with the same record while fighting for a playoff spot, New York holds the tiebreaker.

That could mean the last wildcard, a better seed, or avoiding a tougher opponent.

It’s a small thread, but in a game stitched together by inches and instincts, it could be enough. Think of it like a chess match: you may not win with one move, but the right early play sets up the checkmate. Wednesday night felt like that move.

One win that could echo in October

With one game left in the series, the Mets have already secured what they needed most: leverage.

Whether that comes into play months from now remains to be seen, but in a season built on fleeting moments of belief, Wednesday night offered clarity.

It was a gritty, emotional win with real stakes—and if October brings blue and orange back into the national spotlight, we may all look back at Alonso’s power surge on an early June night and call it the moment the tide turned.

Popular reading:

Pete Alonso makes Mets history with multi-homer night