Pete Alonso makes Mets history with multi-homer night

It was one of those nights where the air at Dodger Stadium felt electric — like something special was about to happen.

And when New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso stepped up to the plate, hearts stirred and expectations grew heavy like storm clouds.

Two mighty swings from the Polar Bear turned a tense showdown into a celebration, fueling the Mets’ 6-1 win

over the formidable Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the blink of an eye, Alonso reminded everyone why his bat commands fear and respect around the league.

Alonso’s two homers carry the load in statement win

Facing a strong Dodgers club with October aspirations, the Mets didn’t just win — they made a statement. Alonso drove in five of New York’s six runs with a pair of titanic home runs that echoed through the city.

His first blast, in the opening frame, was pure Alonso: effortless power, smooth swing, and a no-doubt trajectory that left the field stunned.

His second shot, in the eighth, provided cushion and confirmation that this was his night — maybe his year.

With those two swings, Alonso tied Darryl Strawberry for the most multi-homer games in Mets history at 22. He also leapfrogged closer to overtaking Strawberry’s all-time home run lead of 252 for the franchise.

Most multi-HR games in Mets history:



22 – Darryl Strawberry

22 – Pete Alonso

21 – David Wright — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) June 5, 2025

David Wright, a Mets legend in his own right, sits at 242. Alonso, now at 240 and counting, is closing in. It’s no longer a matter of if, but when the Polar Bear will take his rightful place atop the Mets’ homer throne.

Mets pitching locks down dangerous Dodgers lineup

While Alonso provided the fireworks, the Mets’ pitching staff stitched together a quiet masterpiece of their own. Griffin Canning delivered six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, keeping Los Angeles hitters completely off rhythm.

Jose Castillo followed with two solid frames, bridging the gap to the late innings with poise and precision. Though Ryne Stanek allowed a run in the ninth, the game was never in serious doubt once Alonso started mashing.

The Dodgers, loaded with talent from top to bottom, managed just a single run in nine innings of baseball. On this night, they were the ones chasing shadows and falling behind fastball after fastball.

History on the horizon as Alonso continues climb

Pete Alonso’s journey up the Mets record books feels like watching a rocket break the atmosphere — thrilling, powerful, inevitable.

With 14 homers on the season already, he’s on pace to not only break records but obliterate them.

Strawberry’s 252 is within arm’s reach, and Alonso is playing like a man who knows it. Every at-bat now carries a sense of historic weight, the kind that brings fans to their feet and teammates to the top step.

His ability to produce in big moments is what separates him from the rest. When the Mets need him most, he delivers with the same raw emotion that fans bring into the ballpark.

In a way, Alonso is the heart of this team — pumping power through its veins and driving them forward against elite competition like the Dodgers. He’s not just chasing history; he’s making it, one swing at a time.

Mets in position to take series, but eyes remain on October

Winning a series against the Dodgers wouldn’t define a season, but it would offer a glimpse of what’s possible. The Mets are still not there yet but have won two out of the three contests of the four-game set, with the deciding one coming on Thursday.

The Mets showed resilience, timely hitting, and effective pitching — all traits of postseason-caliber clubs.

With Alonso leading the charge and the rotation finding its rhythm, there’s a sense of belief building in Queens.

And belief, like momentum, is contagious. The fans feel it. The players feel it. Something’s starting to click.

They still have miles to go, but nights like this — where history is made and contenders are toppled — plant the seeds for something bigger down the road.

