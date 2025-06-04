Mets lefty set to take a huge step toward returning to action this week

The New York Mets’ clubhouse felt a healthy dose of optimism this week. It didn’t come from a walk-off win or a late-game rally. It came from something more subtle—but just as powerful.

A flicker of health in a rotation that’s spent the season duct-taped together.

Baseball teams are like engines, and the Mets’ starting rotation has been running on fumes. But this week, a few pistons started firing again, promising smoother rides ahead.

The news that Sean Manaea will begin a rehab assignment Friday is just the latest sign that the storm clouds are lifting.

Sean Manaea will begin a rehab assignment Friday with High-A Brooklyn.



He’s scheduled for 2 innings or 35 pitches. pic.twitter.com/vLVw4di0mM — Metsmerized Online (@Metsmerized) June 5, 2025

Blackburn’s debut offers a spark against all odds

It all started Monday night in Los Angeles, of all places. Facing a Dodgers lineup that seems built in a lab, right-hander Paul Blackburn made his Mets debut after overcoming a knee issue. And he didn’t just survive—he thrived.

Five scoreless innings later, Blackburn walked off the mound looking like someone who had just injected confidence into a club that desperately needed it.

It was an outing that felt like a balm on a bruised team, showing that the organization’s early-season depth might not be a myth after all.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Montas still rusty, but trending toward return

A day later, on Tuesday, Frankie Montas took the mound in a rehab start. The results weren’t sparkling—he wasn’t particularly sharp—but that was never the point. For Montas, just toeing the rubber again was progress.

The Mets are playing the long game with him, understanding that after a lengthy absence, he’ll need more than one start to shake off the rust.

What matters now is that he’s trending in the right direction—moving closer to helping a big-league team that can use every healthy arm it can get.

Manaea’s long road back begins in Brooklyn

Now comes Manaea. On Friday, the lefty will take the mound for High-A Brooklyn, the first step in a rehab assignment that’s been months in the making.

His spring was derailed in February by a right oblique strain—one that turned out to be more significant than initially feared.

By April, just as he was turning a corner, a setback paused everything. The Mets didn’t take any chances after that, choosing caution over speed.

They’ve been deliberate. Patient. Methodical. And now, with Manaea set to throw two innings or 35 pitches, the reward for that patience is finally within sight.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Looking back at what the Mets have missed

It’s easy to forget just how good Sean Manaea was last year. A 3.47 ERA. 184 strikeouts. A left-handed workhorse who could carve up a lineup and eat innings like few others.

The Mets signed him to be a stabilizing force. Instead, they’ve had to soldier on without him. But the return of someone with Manaea’s ceiling changes things.

He likely needs multiple rehab outings before he’s game-ready, but just having him on the ladder is a win.

From despair to direction—Mets see a path forward

For a while, the Mets’ pitching injuries felt like quicksand—every step forward followed by a slide back. But this week brought something different.

Blackburn dealing in Los Angeles. Montas logging innings. And now Manaea finally beginning his comeback. There’s a path forward.

Health is never guaranteed, especially for pitchers. But momentum matters. And for the first time in what feels like forever, the Mets have some.

